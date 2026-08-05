The housing sector should not be a spectator in the debate about young people’s education

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Everyone has opinions on why young people are not in education or work, but are they asking the right questions? Social landlords have a vital voice in the conversation, writes David Levenson, founder of Coaching Futures
The education football match has kicked off, again. At the end of July, prime minister Andy Burnham announced that pupils in England will be able to combine core academic subjects with technical education and employer work experience from Year 10, starting in September 2028.
Lord Gove, a former education secretary, responded in The Times the following morning, accusing the government of pursuing a policy of “bring back stupid” and warning that years of hard-won gains in academic attainment, particularly for working-class pupils, risked being squandered by what he called “the soft bigotry of low expectations dressed up as reform”.
Both are playing on the wrong pitch.
The prime minister is right that an education system built almost entirely around the university pathway has left too many young people without a credible route into work. The evidence from Scotland and Wales, which moved away from rigorous academic assessment earlier, is instructive: both nations have slipped in international attainment rankings since, with gaps between affluent and disadvantaged pupils widening rather than narrowing.
Lord Gove’s concern with this trajectory is legitimate, but neither position properly confronts the inconvenient truth behind both arguments: the NEET crisis is not caused primarily by what happens in classrooms. And it will not be solved there either.
Britain has 1,012,000 young people aged 16 to 24 who are not in education, employment or training (NEET). Less discussed is what lies underneath. There are currently 9.11 million people aged 16 to 64 who are economically inactive, a rate of 21%, according to the most recent data from the Office for National Statistics.
That is not a youth unemployment problem. It is a structural failure of the economy to create and sustain accessible work, at every level, in every part of the country.
The deeper causes are just as familiar. De-industrialisation from the 1980s hollowed out entire regions, eliminating the entry-level employment that once absorbed school leavers without degrees and gave them a foothold. The 2008 financial crisis scarred a generation’s early labour-market experience. The pandemic set back recovery by years. Climate pressures, energy shocks and the economic ripple effects of wars in Ukraine and the Middle East have each added their weight.
None of these is an education policy failure. All of them are the consequence of governing on an electoral cycle in the face of challenges that require a 20-year horizon.
Mr Burnham’s announcement is welcome as a signal of intent. Tom Peck, the parliamentary sketch writer for The Times, put it plainly: the new pathways “don’t actually do anything about NEETs, in that they will not be of any benefit to them”. They may, if well-designed and properly funded, prevent the next cohort from falling into the same trap. But the detail is thin, the funding unclear, the school leaders’ unions are already asking for clarity that is not yet available, and 2028 is two years and one political news cycle away.
The housing sector has seen enough policy announcements evaporate to know that the ball does not always find its way to the back of the net.
“A technical pathway at 14, however well-intentioned, risks becoming a new sorting mechanism that channels children from social housing estates toward lower-status qualifications, irrespective of their ability or aspiration”
There is a dimension to this debate that is almost entirely absent from the political commentary, and it matters acutely to the social housing sector: the risk of stigmatising young people.
When the NEET crisis is framed as an education attainment problem, the implicit message is that young people are NEET because they were not educated in the right way. That deficit model lands hardest on those who grew up with the fewest resources, in the most insecure housing.
Research published by Places for People and the University of Cambridge in 2025 found that residents in social housing routinely experience social devaluation and exclusion linked to where they live, a stigma that shapes how they are perceived by employers, by institutions, perhaps even by themselves. Adding a ‘took the non-academic route at 14’ educational label on the CV risks compounding rather than alleviating the stigma.
The Resolution Foundation thinktank has shown that growing up in temporary accommodation significantly harms GCSE attainment, not because of anything the young person did, but because of the disruption, anxiety and inadequate study conditions that temporary housing creates.
There were 166,000 children in temporary accommodation in the last quarter of 2024. Their lower attainment in school is not an academic failure. It is a housing failure, and the sector should be calling it out plainly.
A technical pathway at 14, however well-intentioned, risks becoming a new sorting mechanism that channels children from social housing estates toward lower-status qualifications, irrespective of their ability or aspiration. Mr Burnham understands this: the system he inherited, he says, sends a message to some young people that “they’re some kind of second-class citizens”.
What the social housing sector should be saying loudly and clearly in this debate is this: the conversation about what young people are taught must not become a conversation about which young people are worth investing in.
There is a second dimension missing from the debate, and it is the one with the most direct bearing on whether any of this works: artificial intelligence. The Burnham government’s education announcements are largely silent on AI, yet it is reshaping the entry-level labour market faster than any education reform can respond to.
Adzuna, a search engine for job advertisements, has recorded a 30% drop in UK entry-level job postings since the public launch of artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT. The new technical pathways are explicitly designed to connect young people to careers in advanced manufacturing, digital technology and AI, which are precisely the sectors where AI itself is automating the roles that young people would have entered.
Training young people for jobs that are simultaneously being eliminated is not a strategy. It is a holding position.
There is a further paradox. If AI increasingly assists with writing, analysis and research, the capacity for sustained independent thought that rigorous academic education develops becomes more valuable to the labour market, not less.
The suggestion from Lucy Powell, the education secretary, that GCSEs create “too much pressure” and that exam time should be reduced deserves scrutiny: the ability to think clearly and perform under pressure is itself a vocational skill. It is also one that AI cannot yet replicate.
Social housing providers would do well to make this point in their submissions to the curriculum review that now sits on Ms Powell’s desk.
“Housing providers with their community roots, their breadth of entry-level roles, their trades and professional apprenticeship routes, and their presence in every local authority area in the country, are ideally placed to answer that call”
The housing sector has been watching the education debate from the terraces for decades. It should no longer do so. Social housing providers are major employers: over 140,000 people work directly for registered providers in England alone, and the whole workforce, including council housing departments, is likely closer to 200,000. The sector’s annual expenditure on repairs and maintenance has reached a record £10bn, sustaining hundreds of thousands more jobs in local supply chains.
Consultancy CEBR has calculated that for every job directly generated in social housing, a further 1.12 jobs are sustained in the economy. Our sector is not indifferent to the labour market’s vicissitudes; it is part of its infrastructure.
The Building Opportunity report, jointly commissioned by the National Housing Federation, the National Federation of ALMOs and consortium of social landlords Communities that Work, established that social housing landlords are a “strategic, effective and value-for-money route to improving the employability of many of those who face the biggest barriers to finding paid work”.
Housing association Believe’s 2024-25 social value report records 131 residents supported into secure, sustained employment in a single year. This is already happening, and it is happening because providers chose to make it happen.
Now the government has handed the sector an explicit invitation. The Burnham reforms call for employers to partner with schools in designing technical pathways and providing work experience for 14 to 16-year-olds. Housing providers with their community roots, their breadth of entry-level roles, their trades and professional apprenticeship routes, and their presence in every local authority area in the country, are ideally placed to answer that call. The question is whether they will.
The education football match will no doubt be kicked off again after the next general election. Curriculum reform has never solved youth unemployment on its own, and it will not this time. But within the noise of this debate there is a genuine opportunity for social housing boards to lead rather than observe.
That means engaging now, not waiting until 2028, with mayoral authorities and local education partnerships on the design of technical pathways. It means offering structured work experience at Year 10 and 11 as a deliberate act of community investment. It means using the sector’s £10bn procurement expenditure to require supply chain partners to take on local apprentices as a contractual condition, not a corporate responsibility footnote. It means resisting, firmly and publicly, any framing of technical education as a second-class offer for residents’ children, and making the case instead for rigour, aspiration and genuine parity.
Above all, it means understanding that the young person with no foothold in the labour market is not an abstract policy statistic. In most cases, they live within a short walk of your offices, in homes you manage or on estates you maintain. They are your tenants’ children. They are your future workforce. And they have been waiting a long time for someone to act rather than announce.
David Levenson, founder, Coaching Futures
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Care and Support newsletter, a fortnightly bulletin featuring care and support news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories