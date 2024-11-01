The housing sector’s post-Budget blues

The proposals in the Autumn Budget are nowhere near the radical steps the sector needs, writes Jonathan Cox at Anthony Collins #UKhousing

No one in the housing sector thought that addressing the current shortfall in supply of social rent homes was going to be easy, but the measures announced in the Budget will have little impact overall.

The main reasons for the net loss in social housing, which has occurred every year since 1981, according to Shelter England, are well documented. Between 2022 and 2023, there was a net loss of 11,700 social rent homes. The Right to Buy scheme has led to the private sale of many council houses, and other factors, such as the rising cost of repairing and maintaining social rent properties and caps imposed on rents, have all had an effect.

While welcome, the chancellor’s confirmation of additional investment for the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) is little more than a drop in the ocean when taking into account how stock has dwindled over the years. With ambitious housing targets to meet in this parliament, the government must be aware that far more radical changes are needed to kick-start the delivery of social and affordable housing at scale.

It’s fair to say that Labour’s first Autumn Budget brought nothing momentous and provided no long-term solutions for the housing sector.

The crown jewel in the chancellor’s housing pledges was its commitment to top up the AHP with £500m of new funding in 2025-26. This sum raises the annual budget for affordable housing to £3.1bn, the largest in over a decade. More funding is better than no funding, but the promised 5,000 additional affordable homes that the government claims will be created as a result of this capital injection is too few to make a difference.

It’s well known that a chronic failure from successive governments to drive affordable housebuilding has led to rapidly increasing levels of homelessness and overcrowding. While £500m is a step in the right direction, it doesn’t get close to addressing the social housing crisis that registered providers and vulnerable people are currently facing.

The government is well aware of this. The extra £233m to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping – therefore increasing that budget to £1bn – underlines its commitment to make a step change. However, if the government is going to truly make that step change in addressing the housing crisis in the long term, it must find other ways to increase funding.

“The Budget seems to have ignored the systemic issues that exist between housing associations and developers”

The Budget has at least acknowledged this by confirming the government’s intention to outline future grant investment, beyond the AHP, in Phase 2 of the Spending Review. This opportunity must be used to generate a sustainable funding stream for the sector that will make it possible to build 300,000 new homes per year.

Disappointingly, the Budget seems to have ignored the systemic issues that exist between housing associations and developers. Leaving the development of affordable and social housing exclusively to private sector property developers is creating more problems than it solves.

To explain, developers have historically operated on 40% profit margins when selling Section 106 agreements to housing associations, and few are willing to accept less. However, housing associations and other registered providers have limited means, and purchasing Section 106 agreements is often not financially viable or in the best interests of their organisation.

Why should registered providers, many of them not-for-profit organisations, be required to pay over the odds in this way for land to house some of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people in society?