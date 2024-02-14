The impact of biodiversity net gain regulations on housing developments

More widely adapted innovations that seemed novel will become integral parts of housing development design, such as the incorporation of green roofs, creation of wildlife corridors, and implementation of sustainable drainage systems.

Despite the positive changes introduced by BNG regulations, challenges loom for developers and local authorities. The primary hurdle involves the availability of suitable land for development that can concurrently facilitate BNG.

However, new sustainable ways of approaching building design such as green roofs can alleviate some of this pressure for developers. In essence, the new development approach means that processes will be adapted to involve other sectors such as landscape design and designs that incorporate ecological knowledge.

This will be a balancing act between what constraints are put on developments from the project itself and biodiversity preservation. While this is not an easy task, involving other sectors and shifting to a more creative and inclusive idea of urbanisation that incorporates nature will be worthwhile.

This new BNG ideal centres around collaboration, meticulous planning, third-party biodiversity consultants, and innovative design strategies to help developers reach the new BNG targets while continuing to expand the housing development sector.

“In essence, the new development approach means that processes will be adapted to involve other sectors such as landscape design and designs that incorporate ecological knowledge”

The future trajectory of BNG regulations indicates a likely strengthening to place greater emphasis on BNG in housing developments. Developers and local authorities must adapt to these changes by incorporating innovative design strategies, utilising advanced assessment tools, and fostering collaboration with biodiversity consultants. This adaptive approach is crucial for creating housing developments that not only fulfil residents’ needs but also contribute positively to biodiversity conservation.

BNG regulations signify a shift in mindset for our society as well as in housing development sectors. While this initial shift may present some uncertainties, prioritising urban expansion and development alongside nature will create benefits that outweigh any initial challenges. We will be transforming into a society that lives alongside nature by incorporating BNG rather than one that negatively impacts our natural world.

Tara Garraty, biodiversity specialist and sustainability scientist, Tunley Environmental