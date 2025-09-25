The impact of shifting housing targets on planning and development in London

Given the acute housing crisis in London and elsewhere in the country, this raises two important questions: is the new target suitable and, perhaps more realistically, do housing targets actually serve a purpose considering that they are so rarely met?

But despite that, housing targets are rarely met, especially in London. Between 2019 and 2023, an average of 37,200 homes were built per year, according to a letter from Angela Rayner to Sadiq Khan last September.

The revised National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), published last December, has reignited debate around housing targets, particularly in London. Despite the government having set itself an extremely ambitious housing target nationwide (described by Keir Starmer as an “almighty challenge”), the current government’s housing targets for London, set at 87,000 in December’s NPPF, actually remain lower than the housing targets for London set by the previous government (which, based on the standard method, stood at 98,822).

London’s housing need is vast, and while both the latest NPPF and the London Plan acknowledge this in their targets, they still fall short of what many in the industry believe is necessary. Furthermore, the capital must play a leading role if the country is to meet its overall housing targets.

As previous years’ figures demonstrate, targets alone do not guarantee delivery. London’s chronic undersupply of new homes has persisted through multiple administrations, despite varying approaches to targets.

The barriers are numerous and include land availability (large sites tend to be on green belt land, while brownfield sites come with heightened physical and viability challenges), the social and practical issues associated with the need to meet density requirements (with the latter exacerbated by the requirements of the Building Safety Act) and of course affordability and funding.

“There needs to be better communication and transparency on both sides between the local authorities and developers when it comes to planning viability and negotiating Section 106 agreements”

The need for affordable housing is particularly acute – as is recognised in the increased levels of social housing for rent put in place since the general election – and yet registered providers lack the substantial public funding to enable them to deliver, not least because money has been directed to improving existing stocks, and so there has recently been a reluctance to take on new units. Government grants have failed to keep pace with rising costs, leaving many schemes stalled. Furthermore, spiralling construction and finance costs contribute to delays and uncertainty.

Across London, numerous housing schemes are stalled. The reasons include developers struggling with viability due to increased costs, associated in part with strengthened planning policy and building regulation requirements. There needs to be better communication and transparency on both sides between local authorities and developers when it comes to planning viability and negotiating Section 106 agreements. Additionally, local authorities lack the resources to actively bring forward development on public sector land.