The impact of the interest rate rise goes beyond the simple headlines

“Millions hit by higher mortgage bills” ran the headlines after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in three years.

“Worst blow to first-time buyers since financial crisis” was The Telegraph’s verdict on the increase from 0.1% to 0.25%. The move had been long expected, but it was still enough to send shares in house builders lower and banks higher.

Most mortgages are now on fixed-rate terms, so most borrowers will not see an increase immediately. However, the decision will add around £10 a month to repayments for someone on the standard variable rate and £15 a month for a tracker-mortgage customer.

With energy bills already rising, council tax bills going up next year and price inflation at 5.1% and rising, this can only add to the worry for those borrowers who are already stretched.

Another way of looking at the interest rate rise is that 0.25% is 20 times lower than what would have been considered a ‘low’ rate before 2008. The record lows since the financial crisis have now lasted for more than half the term of what used to be a standard 25-year mortgage.