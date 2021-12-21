The impact of the interest rate rise goes beyond the simple headlines

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The Bank of England’s long-awaited adjustment to the interest rate has sparked predictable headlines. But the change should prompt more nuanced questions about the wider market, writes Jules Birch
“Millions hit by higher mortgage bills” ran the headlines after the Bank of England raised interest rates for the first time in three years.
“Worst blow to first-time buyers since financial crisis” was The Telegraph’s verdict on the increase from 0.1% to 0.25%. The move had been long expected, but it was still enough to send shares in house builders lower and banks higher.
Most mortgages are now on fixed-rate terms, so most borrowers will not see an increase immediately. However, the decision will add around £10 a month to repayments for someone on the standard variable rate and £15 a month for a tracker-mortgage customer.
With energy bills already rising, council tax bills going up next year and price inflation at 5.1% and rising, this can only add to the worry for those borrowers who are already stretched.
Another way of looking at the interest rate rise is that 0.25% is 20 times lower than what would have been considered a ‘low’ rate before 2008. The record lows since the financial crisis have now lasted for more than half the term of what used to be a standard 25-year mortgage.
Little wonder that house prices have boomed and the wealth of homeowners has rocketed and that first-time buyers have faced a “worst blow” more or less every month.
Nevertheless, there are bigger questions that lie behind what is largely a symbolic decision driven by the Monetary Policy Committee’s need to meet market expectations about a rent increase to tackle inflation that is now far above its 2% target.
The Omicron variant outbreak probably delays further increases for now, yet more do seem to be on the way. Nobody knows for certain how many, although at some point the pressure of higher mortgage payments would be felt in lower house prices. Capital Economics expects modest further interest rate rises, but reckons 2% would represent “correction territory”.
That would be, of course, good news for anyone hoping to buy who has been waiting for exactly that, however it’s worse news for recent first-time buyers who have stretched themselves to the limit to buy at inflated prices.
All of which makes it a slightly odd time for another part of the Bank of England to be proposing a significant change to its rules on lending in a consultation on withdrawing the requirement that lenders assess whether borrowers could continue to afford their loan if the mortgage interest rates rose by three percentage points above their standard variable rate.
The Financial Policy Committee’s reasons are that mortgage rates are considerably lower than when the rule was introduced in 2014, there has been no significant increase in mortgage debt to income ratios (as seen in the housing market booms before 2007 and in the late 1980s), and this will improve market access for first-time buyers.
Other controls on high loan-to-income lending, for example, will remain in place.
However, this highlights a continuing paradox about mortgage lending and the housing market. Controls on higher-risk lending introduced after the financial crisis may have improved financial stability, but they have also disadvantaged potential first-time buyers in favour of existing borrowers with equity.
Access to credit has become a source of inequality, with those who cannot qualify for a mortgage forced to pay more in rent, and this relaxation helps to tackle it.
That seems to be the conclusion drawn by housing secretary Michael Gove in an interview in The Spectator as he says: “People are paying more in rent for a property than they would do if they were servicing a mortgage. The amount that you would have to pay as a deposit to get that mortgage, I think, is out of kilter with the real risk.”
On this basis, he argues that the mortgage market is a bigger problem than the planning system. Asked if he would like to see a return to the 95% mortgages seen before the financial crisis (actually they were 100% and sometimes more than and often with self-certified income), Mr Gove says: “Ultimately, it is a matter for the Bank of England. But you can’t look at ownership without access to mortgage finance.”
The levelling-up secretary has a point in that the unaffordability of house prices has always been about more than supply, but note the way that he is passing the buck, distracting attention from the planning reform he knows is politically toxic in his own party and almost airbrushing the affordability crisis out of his brief.
As for that job of levelling up, the rate rise also has to be seen from a perspective that those newspaper headlines do not provide.
For starters, compare that “worst blow” of £15 a month with the impact of the withdrawal of the £20-a-week uplift from millions of people on Universal Credit – just as coronavirus cases start soaring again.
Then think about the rent increase faced by social tenants next April. The formula of Consumer Price Index plus 1% applies to the inflation rate in September (3.1%) rather than now, but that would still mean a 4.1% increase for millions.
This would add around £4 a week to the rent of the average housing association tenant in England – more than the £15-a-month rise faced by people on tracker mortgages – but it will not make remotely as many headlines.
Jules Birch, columnist, Inside Housing
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