The impact of the new Labour government on housing in urban areas

Grant Leggett, executive director at Boyer, discusses the implications of national leadership changes for Sadiq Khan, the London Plan and city dwellers #UKhousing

It might be assumed that challenges to Mr Khan will be lessened by a change to a government of the same political colour. But will a Labour government enable him to finally address the issues of housing supply and affordability which plagued his first two terms?

Mr Khan’s previous two terms were beset with rows over housing with successive Conservative secretaries of state, so will his third term prove any easier?

So Labour has won the general election with the expected landslide majority and Sadiq Khan has succeeded in winning a third term as mayor of London – albeit with a smaller majority than he might have hoped.

Certainly, the previous government did not make life easy for Mr Khan.

In March, Michael Gove, the housing secretary at the time, ordered Mr Khan to conduct a partial review of the London Plan, focusing specifically on housing delivery. This followed the publication in February of a government-commissioned review which found that, since the beginning of the current London Plan in 2019, 60,000 fewer homes had been built than the strategy had intended. The review recommended an intensified brownfield presumption to increase the supply of new homes.

A review of the London Plan is due in the next mayoral term anyway. The Planning and Compulsory Purchase Act 2004 gives the secretary of state powers to intervene if it is felt that the review isn’t delivering on its objectives. It’s very rare for a secretary of state to do so, but still possible.

And that possibility will be at the forefront of the London Plan team’s minds when the secretary of state is politically adversarial to the mayor. A review is more likely when attitudes towards planning policy are politically divergent. So it is less likely that a Labour secretary of state would bring about both a review and the ensuing changes to policy which the Labour mayor may find unpalatable.

“Conservatives ultimately wish to ‘protect’ their suburban and rural voters, whereas Labour will always protect its supporters in urban areas”

In this respect, the new Labour government is good news for Mr Khan when the review of the London Plan takes place.

The previous government’s intervention on housing delivery in London underlines a fundamental difference in planning policy between the two main parties, one which is entirely politically driven: Conservatives ultimately wish to ‘protect’ their suburban and rural voters, whereas Labour will always protect its supporters in urban areas.

I use the word protect – perhaps controversially – in relation to protecting voters from the harm of development. Emotive and subjective language in this context is not something you’d expect to hear from a planning consultant, the majority of whose clients are large-scale developers.