The importance of building local skills

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The Spending Review gave the housing sector greater certainty and stability on funding. Translating that 10-year settlement into programmes that address critical skills shortages is now the key challenge. Pension Insurance Corporation’s (PIC) £200m investment in One Eastside, a build-to-rent development in the heart of Birmingham, gives an insight into how this can be achieved in practice.

The skills crisis in the housing sector is acute. Around one in five builders are over 50 and many will retire in the next decade. According to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, there are over 35,000 job vacancies in construction and employers report that over half of vacancies can’t be filled due to a lack of required skills – the highest rate of any sector.

Without a step change, the government’s target to build 1.5 million homes by 2029 will not be achieved.