The inclusion illusion: what’s the point in EDI policies if they aren’t felt by staff?

Action plans and public commitments only show part of the picture. The true measure is whether staff feel supported and able to progress, writes Mushtaq Khan, chief executive of the Housing Diversity Network
The sector has long understood that housing organisations cannot operate separately from the communities they serve. The way landlords treat their staff, the people they hire, the opportunities they create, and the culture they build all shape their ability to respond to inequality outside their own walls.
It is one thing for equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) commitments to sit inside a strategy document, but it is another to make these commitments visible – both externally and internally.
EDI has to be part of everyday decisions: who is recruited, who is promoted, who is heard and who feels they have a fair chance to progress.
Our latest research at Housing Diversity Network shows that, while many organisations are making positive commitments to EDI, the impact is not being felt within these organisations by the people who need it most.
Action plans and public commitments only show part of the picture. The true measure of EDI success is whether staff feel supported and able to progress. On this, the picture is much more mixed.
Our report, which brings together staff survey findings from 2021 to 2025, shows that sentiment towards EDI is broadly positive among respondents. However, disabled staff, people from minoritised ethnic groups and transgender colleagues are consistently less likely to report positive experiences.
These concerns relate directly to dignity and respect, confidence in organisational EDI performance, recruitment and career progression.
“The danger is that we create an inclusion illusion. We use the right language and point to the right policies, but the people who should feel the difference most clearly don’t see it”
Perhaps most concerningly, nearly half of all respondents either said there were unfair barriers to progression or were unsure, with the latter potentially resulting from individuals not fully understanding their own organisation’s policies or progression pathway.
One third of respondents from minoritised ethnic groups said barriers to progression existed. This should give housing leaders pause for thought.
The danger is that we create an inclusion illusion. We use the right language and point to the right policies, but the people who should feel the difference most clearly don’t see it in their day-to-day working lives.
This is also happening at a difficult moment for EDI.
The Equality Act and the principles behind it are now being dragged into a wider political argument, with major Reform UK figures calling for the act to be scrapped. Scapegoating minority groups is now par for the course in public debate. Conversations about race, disability, sexuality and gender identity are increasingly politicised. Islamophobia is now par for the course.
Housing providers are often expected to help hold communities together when tensions rise locally, or when people experience discrimination and hostility where they live. But we cannot talk about cohesion in the communities we serve while ignoring whether our own staff feel included and able to progress.
That means looking harder at the evidence inside organisations – not just whether policies exist, but whether they are changing people’s prospects at work.
The clearest test is what happens after people join an organisation. Recruiting a workforce that represents the community is important, but it is only part of the picture.
“If staff from underrepresented groups are not confident that progression is fair, housing leaders need to be asking why”
That means asking some uncomfortable questions. Who is encouraged to apply for new roles? Who gets access to secondments or high-profile projects? Who receives honest feedback when they are unsuccessful? Which managers actively support development? Who is seen as having potential, and who is expected to keep proving it?
These everyday decisions are where inclusion is either built or blocked.
Recruitment and progression are the practical tests of whether inclusion is making a difference. If staff from underrepresented groups are not confident that progression is fair, housing leaders need to be asking why.
That must involve looking at the whole journey into and through work: how roles are designed, how recruitment processes work, how promotion decisions are made, and whether development opportunities are visible and accessible. It also means listening properly to staff, especially those whose experiences may be hidden behind the overall figures.
Staff need more than reassurance that an organisation is committed to EDI. They need to see where it is falling short, what is being done about it and how progress will be measured.
Many housing organisations have made real progress, and there is good work taking place across the sector. But our research suggests that progress is uneven, and some colleagues are still not feeling the benefit.
At a time when inclusion is under increasing political pressure, housing needs to hold itself accountable. If we say we believe in fairer communities, we have to first show that fairness inside our own organisations.
Mushtaq Khan, chief executive, Housing Diversity Network
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Best of In-Depth newsletter, a weekly compilation of our best features and comment.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories