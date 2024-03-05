Under Mr Gove’s building safety legislation, the state and original developers are now signed up and paying for the removal and replacement of combustible cladding. But he has also said he wants to make insulation and cladding manufacturers pay, a pledge that is painfully relevant once again after a cladding-related fire in Valencia in February. This, he says, is “more difficult”, however, because of where some of these businesses are based. A construction products regulation white paper/green paper is “coming up”, and he has talked to Ireland’s Taoiseach about Kingspan, which made insulation that contributed to the Grenfell fire.

Will the government commit to publishing the Grenfell Inquiry report as soon as it is delivered, even if a general election is just around the corner? “Oh yes,” says Mr Gove. “I’m sure that the report will contain criticisms of government... But it’s only right that Sir Martin [Moore-Bick] and his team publish that report at the time that they deem right, in full, and that we respond as quickly as possible.”

With Inside Housing digging back through the archives for our 40th anniversary this month, we ask if Mr Gove takes any inspiration from politicians past on housing. He alights on an amusingly incongruous triptych of Michael Heseltine, Nye Bevan and Harold Macmillan: Lord Heseltine (Margaret Thatcher’s environment secretary) for his “focus on urban regeneration, what we now call levelling up”, Mr Macmillan, who under Sir Winston Churchill galvanised the private and public sectors to build 300,000 homes in a year, a feat unsurpassed by the current government – even if some of those homes were “not of sufficient quality”, and Mr Bevan, a Labour Party titan under Clement Attlee, because in his time, housing was part of health and “the links between poor-quality housing and poor health have become more apparent and quite rightly risen up the political agenda”. Mr Bevan also recognised “the aesthetic quality of homes” and believed it was “the right of working people to live in and to be surrounded by beauty”, he adds.

Those who know Mr Gove will say that on top of being superlatively political, he is endearing and charismatic in his own quirky way. In our meeting, he can’t resist a poke at his opposite number Angela Rayner for being “a huge supporter” of the Right to Buy (she was criticised last month for having bought her former council home).

“I want to be able to say that we have a plan to address all the areas of dysfunction in our housing system. And even if we can’t resolve all the problems… we’ve acted”

Lord Sumption, former Supreme Court judge, says: “[He is] extremely intelligent and although he has a bundle of views, many of which I disagree with, he’s also a remarkably candid figure, certainly in private. So he is quite a rewarding person to speak to. I think he’s absolutely right in having woken up, rather belatedly, to the significance [housing] has.”

Abi Brown, former Conservative leader of Stoke-on-Trent City Council and a senior member of the Local Government Association, says he is “probably the cleverest person I’ve ever had the pleasure of sitting next to. And clever people are not always a pleasure”. Mr Gove is “very quietly understated, but when he shines his light on you, you feel that”. The size of the mark he will leave behind may not be appreciated for some time, she says, but “how many other people will be able to look back and say they touched government policy around so many different things?”

What does Mr Gove himself hope his legacy as secretary of state will be? “I don’t know,” he says. “Without wanting to be too much of a cockeyed optimist, I hope that we can win the election and I can carry on in this role for a while to come. But at the very least, I want to be able to say that we have a plan to address all the areas of dysfunction in our housing system. And even if we can’t resolve all the problems… we’ve acted.

“I’d like to think that people would recognise that this department has recognised the scale of action required and is under no illusions about how big those challenges are – and how radical the action is needed to fix it.”