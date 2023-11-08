The King’s Speech gestured at leasehold reform, but the government is running out of time

There was no mention in the speech or the background documents of criminalising tents, despite home secretary Suella Braverman’s controversial comments about rough sleeping being a “lifestyle choice”.

The other major housing measure in the speech is confirmation that the government will continue with the Renters’ Reform Bill and abolition of Section 21 after introducing them in the last session.

But it will still be a race against time to get a complex piece of legislation through parliament in little over a year, and its most far-reaching proposal is only a consultation for now.

As first reported by the Sunday Times last month, leasehold reform will be part of the legislative programme for the next parliamentary session, confounding fears that it would be left in the pending tray until the next election.

The good news is that the King’s Speech does promise a leasehold and freehold bill. The less good is that this is not yet the end, and maybe not the beginning of the end either, for the tenure that housing secretary Michael Gove described as “indefensible in the 21st century”.

Something like it could yet appear in the Criminal Justice Bill as the government looks to replace the Vagrancy Act, but for the moment it looks as though the leak over the weekend was designed to kill the idea.

More surprisingly, neither the speech nor the background briefing document mention rules on nutrient neutrality, which the government claimed are blocking 100,000 new homes. An attempt to do this in the Levelling Up Act foundered in the House of Lords, but ministers had vowed they would try again as soon as possible.

There is also a glaring contradiction between comments about the importance of energy efficiency in homes in the briefing on the offshore petroleum licensing bill and boasts about measures to support landlords by scrapping the requirement to bring their properties up to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C in the background to the Renters’ Reform Bill.

“This is not yet the end, and maybe not the beginning of the end either, for the tenure that housing secretary Michael Gove described as ‘indefensible in the 21st century’” There is thankfully more clarity about the leasehold and freehold bill. After months of speculation about wrangling with Number 10, the fact that it will appear in the new session at all is a victory for Mr Gove and housing minister Rachel Maclean, but the scope of the legislation still looks significantly narrower than was first promised.

When the government passed legislation last year reducing ground rents on most new build properties to a nominal amount, it was billed as part one of action to address the issue, with part two to follow to help existing leaseholders and the wider future of the controversial tenure.

The new bill seems to fall some way short of that. A complete ban on the sale of new leasehold houses looks like the headline measure at first glance, but it only fulfils a promise made by Sajid Javid as long ago as January 2017.

In the wake of the scandal over developers exploiting leasehold and very few new houses are currently being sold as leasehold.