It was not even one of the five issues chosen in the priorities ballot for debate at the conference. This may have been because party managers wanted to avoid dissension in public over spending decisions but if housing is not a priority for a Labour conference, why would it be for a Labour government?

We already knew that housing was barely mentioned in Labour’s five missions , even if it arguably underpins all of them.

Sir Keir Starmer’s “we are the builders” speech on Tuesday ticked all the right boxes on housing supply and planning reform and he became the first potential prime minister to declare himself a Yimby .

There seemed to be genuine excitement at packed fringe meetings at the prospect of meaningful reform of renting and leasehold if (when?) the current government fails to deliver. Potential future ministers are well aware of the key issues they will face and there was loud applause inside the main hall, especially when council housing was mentioned.

If the polls are anything like accurate, there will be a Labour government next year. We’ve just had what could be the party’s last conference before the election. So what does it tell us about its plans for housing?

And what about the underlying philosophy? In an interview on the Today programme on Wednesday, Sir Keir was asked about his comments bulldozing through the restrictive planning system: why was he not talking about bulldozing inequality or social injustice?

“Because it is about social justice, it is absolutely about social justice,” he replied. “Owning your own home is hugely important, particularly for working class families. When I was growing up we didn’t have a lot of money, we didn’t have expensive holidays, we didn’t get to go out to eat very often as a family, we sometimes struggled to make ends meet, but we owned our own home. And that gave us huge security as a family… I felt secure at home and it gave me a springboard to go on the journey I’ve been on in life.”

There is nothing wrong with this in itself – most people do hope to own their own home and it is good politics to connect your personal story with those aspirations – but equating homeownership with social justice like this risks writing the rest of the housing question out of the story.

“The new Labour target of 1.5 million new homes in five years is striking and it neatly highlights the Tory failure to achieve their own manifesto target of 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s”

And does his implication that planning reform and increased supply alone will be enough to meet those aspirations for homeownership really stack up?

The new Labour target of 1.5 million new homes in five years is striking and it neatly highlights the Tory failure to achieve their own manifesto target of 300,000 new homes a year by the mid-2020s.

But how much closer will it really bring that “dream of homeownership”? Official estimates for the UK government say that a 1% increase in the housing stock leads to a 2% decrease in house prices if all else remains equal. That seems promising given that 1% of England’s stock is around 250,000 homes.

However, in the real world other factors do not remain equal and they can have an impact as great as, if not greater than, supply. The same estimates say that a 1% increase in real incomes or in the number of households will raise house prices by 2%, and that a 1% increase in interest rates triggers a 3% fall in house prices.

Achieving the 300,000 homes target would mean an increase of perhaps 100,000 on current output, so sustaining that over five years would have a welcome but modest impact on prices based on those estimates.

A real shift in the dial on affordability, especially in places like Surrey where Starmer grew up in that modest pebble-dashed semi, will take far more than that.