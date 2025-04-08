The Labour MP holding her own government to account

Ms Eshalomi recognises that councils are under pressure, but she thinks this makes the conversation even more urgent. “It comes back to that tax bill that’s been paid for. How much money is being spent on all of this? Is it really good value for money? I’d say ‘no’.”

The funding and sustainability of local government finance is the committee’s main inquiry, with temporary accommodation a huge part of the financial burden. Research for Crisis by the London School of Economics found that net local authority expenditure on nightly paid accommodation like B&Bs has increased more than fivefold from 2017, to £732m a year.

But Ms Eshalomi acknowledges that it isn’t as simple as just a cash injection. “[We are] being quite honest to say, ‘Why have so many councils presented with bankruptcy, and why is it that some councils are still facing financial pressures, even after the support and financial package from the government?’ And being mindful that you know what, this isn’t going to change overnight. I think some councils will still struggle.”

Challenging the government

That is the challenge she put to Ms Rayner in the committee meeting: that the government goes beyond the 1.5 million homes commitment, to a specific pledge on social homes, as called for by Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign.

She refers to the 90,000 social homes per year figure, cited by Inside Housing alongside Shelter and Crisis, as the minimum required. But, she says: “If we’re absolutely honest, we all know that we actually need more.” Lambeth and Southwark, the boroughs she represents, “will take up a large chunk of those homes”.

Although Ms Eshalomi acknowledges that it can be strange to grill her colleagues in the formal setting of a committee room, she says it is important to be a “critical friend” and “hold [government] to account on their commitments”.

“I’ve been elected [as committee chair] by colleagues from right across the political divide, and I’m very humbled and honoured, and I want to do a good job,” she says. “And that means when I’m sitting in that role, I’m not sitting there as the Labour representative for Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, I’m sitting there as the chair of the select committee on behalf of the House. And our key role as a select committee is to scrutinise some of those key policies. It’s not to give the government a hard time. It’s to help them.”

Ms Eshalomi’s conversations with social landlords inform the questions she asks when ministers appear before the committee. She met recently with representatives of the G15 to discuss the challenges the sector is facing around funding, planning and access to skilled workers. But she also emphasises that “it’s a two-way relationship” and there is more she needs to see from landlords, too.

“[Social landlords] push on the rent conversion and the rent freeze over the many years in the cap and the impact that’s had on their day-to-day budgets,” she says. “But I’ve generally reminded them that you’re housing social tenants on lower income. So you’re not there to make a profit.”

She is keen to see more work from housing associations and councils to tackle the stigmatisation that many residents experience, including sometimes from staff. “That’s something that I want to discuss and develop more with some of the big [landlords]. Why should it be that some of them only respond after questions from journalists, or Kwajo [Tweneboa, the social media activist] tweets about them?”

Ms Eshalomi wants to see more tenant engagement and scrutiny, and more transparency on the remuneration of chief executives.

One fear the sector has, I put to her, is that no government will ever think long-term enough to make real change in the housing sector. How can the sector get the government to think beyond a five-year horizon?

For Ms Eshalomi, it comes down to an understanding of the importance of a stable home that spans across all government departments.

“It shouldn’t just sit with Angela Rayner and her ministry – we should be getting all secretaries of state to think about housing within their respective portfolios,” she says. “Because for education, you need homes for those children. For business and trade, you need the homes where the workers will live… It’s about making sure that if the government wants to see this as a priority… it has to be an ongoing priority.”

And, she adds, it would help if the housing minister stayed in place, after 16 people held the role across the Conservatives’ 14-year tenure. “Matthew Pennycook is not allowed to resign, and I’ll keep telling him that.”