The lack of detail on funding in the homelessness strategy is cause for concern

Preventing homelessness is more than funding, but without it prevention services are at risk, writes John Glenton, chief care and support officer at Riverside #UKhousing

At the same time the government’s new ban on Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions will come into effect in May. These measures will make a tangible difference to the lives of tens of thousands of people.

To help prevent homelessness, the plan introduces a new ‘duty to collaborate’, to ensure that public institutions such as prisons, hospitals and the care system work together to prevent people becoming homeless after leaving public institutions. Data shows that more than 15,000 people in 2024-25 needed support to relieve or prevent homelessness after departure from a public institution so this measure is long overdue.

Over the past 15 years, we have had various strategies to reduce and prevent rough sleeping, but for many people, this is often only the final leg of a long journey into homelessness. The new National Plan to End Homelessness is a genuine cross-departmental government plan with homelessness prevention at its heart, which is key.

This new plan helps to turn the taps off and address some of the root causes upstream before homelessness happens and then turns into rough sleeping further downstream. This really matters.

So too does the government’s move to introduce four new earned income disregards into housing benefit for supported housing and temporary accommodation residents. This will help to incentivise employment by reducing the financial cliff edge people face when moving into or progressing in work.

“This new plan helps to turn the taps off and address some of the root causes upstream before homelessness happens and then turns into rough sleeping further downstream”

However, with councils spending £2.8bn on temporary accommodation (TA) in the past financial year, and £10bn over the past five years, there is a lack of detail about how the government will work with councils to fix the significant and systemic issues with the cost, supply and quality of TA. This omission is disappointing.

The £3.5bn of funding announced for homelessness services in the plan is significant and represents a £1bn funding boost. Furthermore, the wider £39bn investment in building 18,000 social rent homes a year over the next decade does indeed deliver the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation.

However, while these funding boosts are hugely significant and meaningful, especially at a time of challenging and constrained public finances, we will need to build more than 18,000 social rent homes a year to deal with the scale of the housing and homelessness crisis in England.