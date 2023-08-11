The landlord that has stopped installing gas boilers

The commitment of Manchester’s municipal leaders to zero carbon has also been a huge boost in getting the project off the ground. “Manchester City Council set its 2038 net zero target in 2018 and the Greater Manchester Combined Authority in 2019 ,” says Ms Mitchell. “That was the context when we created our strategy that year – pushing it as much as we can.”

“The board had been through the Carbon Literacy Project,” chief executive Karen Mitchell explains to Inside Housing, referring to a one-day training programme offered by the Carbon Literary Project. “When we started targeting resources to achieve our carbon targets, that commitment was there.”

The Arrowfield project is still in its infancy. So far, Southway has completed installation in 40 of the estate’s 396 homes. But as one of the most ambitious domestic renewable energy programmes in the country, it offers important lessons for other landlords that are set to embark on their own net zero journey. The first of those lessons is having good leadership. Buy-in from the top has been crucial for Southway’s strategy towards becoming a zero-carbon organisation in the next 15 years.

Southway believes that as well as helping to reach net zero, heat pumps will be cost-effective for tenants in the long run, not least because of rising energy costs. “You’re futureproofing your stock,” says Mr Roberts. “Gas is likely to become more expensive, while electricity is likely to become cheaper.”

The second lesson was to understand the scale of the problem of carbon emissions. Southway commissioned an assessment of its estate in 2018-19 which found that Arrowfield was generating 32,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year, 99% of which came from fossil fuel heating systems. “Suddenly we thought, ‘OK, that shows what we need to focus on,’” Ms Mitchell recalls.

The ambition was there, and the strategy and technology, too. But replacing gas with heat pumps does not come cheap. Southway calculated that it would need £140m in investment – almost doubling its 30-year stock investment programme of around £210m.

While there are funding opportunities to help mitigate the costs, Mr Roberts believes a third lesson for social landlords is to accept the need to invest. “You will have to fund some of it through your own capital programmes,” he explains, “while doing your best to combine measures at the same time to reduce costs.”

The Arrowfield project qualified for the European Regional Development Fund, which awarded £1.95m in matched funding. Southway also agreed a £120m private placement in 2021 to help it achieve its targets across its environmental, social and governance work, as well as securing £1.96m from the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF). Although the SHDF money and private placement are more targeted at the remainder of Southway’s stock, they may support additional measures on Arrowfield.

Costs may pose one barrier. Another potential barrier for social landlords to overcome is infrastructure. For estates like Arrowfield – built in the 1970s when demand for electricity was much lower – the energy infrastructure was not powerful enough to meet the energy needs of the soon-to-be-installed heat pumps.

To resolve this issue, Southway collaborated with the district network operator (DNO) Electricity North West (ENW) to upgrade the local power network.

“We would urge other social landlords to engage early,” Mr Roberts says. He is confident the landlord’s experience will mean DNOs in other regions are now engaging with the housing sector to meet the demand for heat pumps. “The learning from this project has allowed the DNO to streamline its processes for multiple installs,” he says.

Connecting to the grid

Work began last January to ‘unloop’ the estate’s energy supply, giving each home an individual point of access to the grid, rather than being ‘looped’ together on a single service cable. The funding for the upgrade has come from ENW. Not all heat pump projects will require unlooping. But ENW advises social landlords to discuss unlooping with their DNO at the earliest opportunity.

These changes need to be communicated, and timing is key. “Housing associations will have to ensure there is a sensible gap between any unlooping or network upgrades and heat pumps being installed,” says Mr Roberts. “Work to the network or unlooping may be done well in advance on any installations, so it is vital that there is clear communication. Early engagement is important, however by the time you install a heat pump in tenants’ homes months later, they may have forgotten all about it and you will be back to square one.”