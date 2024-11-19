Olivia Woolnough and Jamie Leonard of Devonshires outline the headline proposals, eligibility and deadlines of Wave 3 of the Warm Homes Fund #UKhousing

However, important for applicants, it has a wide delivery window – this will allow social housing landlords to adequately assess their procurement options and plan their delivery programme.

The third wave of funding aims to reduce the number of households in fuel poverty, improve the comfort and well-being of tenants, deliver cost-effective carbon savings, support the green economy and develop the retrofit sector.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) launched the fund in 2021 to fund the improvement of energy performance of social housing in England. Since then, the fund has awarded around £1bn in grants to councils and housing associations. DESNZ describes Wave 3 as having been designed based on the lessons learned throughout the lifecycle of the fund so far.

The government has announced that it will commit up to £1.25bn of funding under Wave 3 of the Warm Homes Fund – formerly called the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund – to social housing landlords, which is £150m more than the funding committed across the previous waves and initial demonstrator combined. It is estimated this will equate to the improvement of more than 140,000 households nationwide.

There are two new routes to access funding depending on an applicant’s size: the challenge fund and the strategic partnerships route. The majority of applicants will fall into the challenge fund, which is open to all who meet the minimum standards of the scheme. For a smaller number of applicants who can demonstrate a proven track record of successful delivery at scale, funding can be applied for via the strategic partnerships route.

Wave 3 sets the cost cap at £7,500 of grant funding per home. An additional £7,500 is available for low-carbon heating measures for homes that are not connected to the gas grid. “As a reminder, grant recipients must improve their social homes to at least a minimum of EPC band C”

Up to 10% of homes in any one application are eligible for a grant fund of £20,000 per home, provided they are on the gas grid which is to be used to install low-carbon heating measures (eg heat pumps). There is no co-funding requirement.