The latest grand plan for the building safety crisis contains some major holes

The promise of funding for medium-rise blocks and protections for leaseholders are big steps forward, but the latest plan to fix the building safety crisis still has major holes, writes @PeteApps #UKhousing

On the face of it, this is huge news. Blocks in this height threshold have been an enormous sticking point in the crisis for two reasons. First because there are so many (an estimated 88,000) and second because the use of combustible materials in buildings of this height is ubiquitous, thanks in no small part to the ongoing lack of any restriction on their use .

Will today’s announcement prove any different? There are reasons for optimism, but there is also cause for major scepticism in what Michael Gove – the fourth person to hold the office of responsibility for fixing this intractable problem since Grenfell – outlined.

We have been here before: in May 2018 , May 2019 , March 2020 and February last year . Every year, the class of qualifying buildings gets incrementally larger and so does the pot of cash. The crisis, though, has remained unsolved.

A senior politician, standing at the dispatch box, announcing a new sum of money for cladding removal and declaring the crisis over.

For anyone who has been tracking the story of the post-Grenfell building safety crisis for a while, yesterday will have felt quite familiar.

It is a mark of how badly the crisis has been managed to this point that we still have no idea exactly how many medium-rise blocks are affected, or how much it will cost to repair them. In the face of this uncertainty, the Treasury has long feared an unpayable blank cheque and has drawn a line at 18 metres for any funding.

Breaching that resistance at last feels like a major step. And yet, there are two big caveats. The first is that Mr Gove does not yet have the £4bn. His cunning plan is to assemble a roundtable of the UK’s largest house builders and instruct them to hand over the cash.

They will do so, he hopes, in response to the threat that he will legislate if they don’t comply. This may sound tough but his predecessors have been saying similar since 2018 to little effect. With the Treasury reluctant to allow him to impose new taxes, he appears to be holding them to ransom with a pistol loaded with blanks.

A secondary threat to withdraw government funding from those who don’t comply is compelling, but it would more meaningful were Help to Buy (the major funding stream for these builders) not set to be wrapped up in April 2023 anyway.

If builders don’t front up – or only partially front up – where, then, is the money coming from? The Treasury has given Mr Gove permission to look at his department’s other budgets to cover any shortfall. This makes the money currently assigned to the Affordable Homes Programme look very vulnerable.

It goes without saying that this would be a desperately retrogressive step. There are many people who should pay for the cladding crisis, but it should not be those waiting for a new social home. Asked directly to rule out using this cash, Mr Gove did not.

“The Treasury has given Mr Gove permission to look at his department’s other budgets to cover any shortfall. This makes the money currently assigned to the Affordable Homes Programme look very vulnerable”

However it is cobbled together, it will clearly therefore take some time to work out where this £4bn is coming from. Add to that the length of time it will take to set up the programme, open it for bids, scrutinise them, get the money out and do the work and we really are at the start of a very long road.

Blocks above 18 metres that applied for building safety funding last year are still stuck in the very first phase, amid a Kafkaesque circle of data requests, emails and paperwork. Some of those eligible for funding since 2018 still aren’t fixed. Those in medium rises should brace for a long haul.

Given the public safety concerns, the effect this is having on people’s lives, and the four-and-a-half years that has already elapsed, this feels unacceptable.

There are also significant restrictions on the funding. Buildings below 11 metres will not benefit. The money will be limited to cladding removal works only. As leaseholders in taller buildings have bitterly discovered, this limit can still leave them with unpayable bills, just for something else.

And yet, there was an unexpected surprise in Mr Gove’s comments that may prove a major step forward.

Questioned by MPs, he promised – repeatedly and unambiguously – that the government would amend the Building Safety Bill to protect leaseholders from paying any costs, including non-cladding works.

This will be music to the ears of many affected residents, but it raises a very substantial question. If leaseholders are not going to pay and the funding Mr Gove drums up from elsewhere does not cover it, who does pay?