The latest homelessness stats are a Russian doll of shame

When the numbers of homeless families in temporary accommodation and B&Bs last hit record highs in the early 2000s, the Labour government did act decisively, writes Jules Birch #UKhousing

These figures are stark enough at a national level but in the worst-affected local authority, Newham, 50.2 out of every 1,000 households in the borough were in temporary accommodation.

That’s up 1.2% on the previous three months ago and 10.5% on last year. The total included 68,070 families with 138,930 children (another record).

The total number of homeless households in temporary accommodation (which can mean anything but) went past the record highs of the mid-2000s earlier this year and rose to another record of 105,750 in the 12 months to the end of June.

Everywhere you look in the latest homelessness statistics, the scale of the crisis facing homeless families and local councils alike stares back at you.

But drill down further and the really shocking increases are in the numbers stuck at the most miserable end of the temporary accommodation crisis in bed and breakfast hotels.

There were 14,090 homeless households in B&Bs in the second quarter, up 37.6% on a year before.

That is now the highest total in statistics that go back to 1998 and include the crisis of the early 2000s that prompted significant intervention from the last Labour government. However, by my reckoning it is also now higher than in the aftermath of the housing market crash in the early 1990s.

“Figures like these explain the financial crisis facing local councils around the country, with several warning of bankruptcy because of the costs of homelessness”

Within that total, there were 4,480 families with children, an increase of 93% on a year ago.

And within that total, like a Russian doll of shame, there were 2,510 families with children who had been in B&Bs for more than the six-week legal limit, an increase of 39% on three months ago, a barely believable 146% on a year before and six times higher than when the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

Figures like these explain the financial crisis facing local councils around the country, with several warning of bankruptcy because of the costs of homelessness.

They are also a major reason why the government finally relented on lifting the freeze on Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates in the Autumn Statement. Loss of a private rented tenancy remains the main driver of homelessness.