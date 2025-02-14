The latest news on the Affordable Homes Programme and new towns brings some hopeful signs

After a relentless week of grim international news, it’s good to have something to celebrate on the domestic and housing front.

Until the Spending Review in the spring, any assessment of the government’s overall approach to housing will have to be provisional, but this week brought some hopeful signs.

First up was the announcement of an extra £300m for the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), plus for more temporary housing, then confirmation that this is in addition to the £500m announced in the Budget in October.

At the time this seemed a little underwhelming, given advance speculation that an extra £1bn might be available, but it now seems that some of that was held back.