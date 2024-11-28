The latest stats give a full reckoning of the Conservatives’ homelessness record

“There were 72,590 children in temporary accommodation, a number that felt shamefully high at the time, but has risen 120% in the 14 years since,” says @Jules_Birch #UKhousing

Inside Housing columnist @Jules_Birch considers what the latest homelessness stats say about the Conservatives’ record, and what the Labour government should do next #UKhousing

Within those numbers, there are 5,910 homeless families with children living in B&Bs and – most shameful of all – 3,770 of them have been there beyond the six-week legal limit. When local authorities are starting to shrug their shoulders as they break the law , pointing out plausibly that they have no other option, it must be a time for this government to act.

All of these numbers are moving in the wrong direction – up around 5% in the past three months and 15% on a year ago. All of them are the highest ever recorded in statistics that go back 20 years or more.

Take any measure you like and the homelessness statistics published today (Thursday 28 November) are beyond grim. There are now 123,100 households in temporary accommodation in England, including 78,420 families with 159,380 children.

Another quarter, another new record in the number of homeless people and children living in temporary accommodation.

As these latest statistics cover the three months April to June 2024, they also throw the record of the last government into stark relief. For the first time it’s possible to set out the full record of Conservative-led governments on these forms of homelessness over the past 14 years.

When the coalition took power in 2010, all of the indicators had been falling since a crisis in the mid-2000s prompted urgent action by the then Labour government. The increases since lay bare the impact of 14 years of austerity and benefit cuts, as well as the failure to build enough homes in general, and social homes in particular.

When the coalition took power in May 2010, there were 50,400 households in temporary accommodation. That number is up 144%. There were 72,590 children in temporary accommodation, a number that felt shamefully high at the time, but has risen 120% in the 14 years since.

“Increases like those are a complete indictment of the Conservatives’ record in generating human misery at huge cost to local authorities”

But even these increases are tiny by comparison with the numbers in the most temporary (and usually most expensive) forms of temporary accommodation. The number of families with children in nightly paid, privately managed self-contained accommodation has risen more than tenfold from 2,220 in 2010 to 25,350 in 2024.

The number of families with children in B&Bs had fallen to just 740 in May 2010, but has risen 700% in the past 14 years. Just 160 of those had been in B&Bs beyond the six-week legal limit in 2010, so the current total of 3,770 represents a 2,200% increase.

Increases like those are a complete indictment of the Conservatives’ record in generating human misery at huge cost to local authorities. But they also demand emergency intervention from the new Labour government.