The legal loophole that leaves thousands of children in hostels, but not recorded in official data

In August, Ana* and her two 11-year-old twin daughters were placed in council-owned temporary accommodation, after being evicted from their private rental. The temporary accommodation is a hostel, the three of them are in one room with a small en suite bathroom, and they share their kitchen with five other families.

When Inside Housing spoke to Ana, she had been there for more than five months. “I keep asking [the council] how long it will be until they move me, but they don’t give me any answers.”

As the weeks went on it became more and more unbearable. One of her daughters is autistic, and the twins fight constantly in the enclosed space. “I feel like I’m in a prison,” Ana says. “I can’t breathe.”

If Ana’s temporary accommodation with shared facilities was privately owned, this would be illegal, as 2003 homelessness legislation is meant to limit such stays to six weeks for households with children. But because the accommodation is owned by her local council, it is not against the law. How long she stays there is entirely at the council’s discretion.

The government data shows that in June 2023, the number of households in England with children living in B&Bs – privately owned temporary accommodation where they have to share bathrooms or kitchens with strangers – was 4,480, almost doubling in a year. Even more damning, a record 2,510 households with children had been in this type of accommodation for longer than six weeks.

But an investigation by Inside Housing has revealed that there are in fact at least 1,100 further families with children living in temporary accommodation with shared kitchen or bathroom facilities. But because the accommodation is owned or managed by the council, such as hostels or houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), they aren’t included in the public government figures.

In privately owned B&Bs, 31.8% of households have children. In the council-owned equivalent, 47.7% have children.

Two-thirds of these households with children – 769 families – had been there for more than six weeks, but because they aren’t protected by the 2003 order, they face a postcode lottery of whether their council will consider moving them.

Olivia Campbell, a senior housing caseworker at legal aid firm Lawstop, has supported dozens of families across the country with challenging the suitability of their temporary accommodation, including many in council-owned or managed properties.

In the majority of cases, she says, local authorities will agree that a shared facilities property is not suitable for children, no matter who owns it, and will agree to move the family even though there isn’t an automatic legal requirement to do so. But some cases aren’t so easy.