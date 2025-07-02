The yimby council leader in London who still lives with his mum

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
As Greenwich embarks on a programme of regeneration and development, Katharine Swindells talks to Anthony Okereke, leader of the borough, about how the council is tackling homelessness, rogue developers and nimbys. Photography by Jon Enoch
Woolwich town centre is getting a makeover. Walking from the sleek Elizabeth Line station in the sunshine, most of the high street seems like it is being dug up. Even the town hall is clad in scaffolding, and my conversation inside with Anthony Okereke, Labour leader of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, is marred by the noise of the building works.
“I’m Woolwich born and raised. I’ve lived here all my life, and it’s just nice to see the borough changing and regenerating and just looking very, very different,” he says of his patch of south-east London.
Mr Okereke is quick to shoot down those who cry “gentrification”, and points to developments like the 5,000-home Royal Arsenal scheme. “It was an army base before, there was no housing there, how’s that been gentrified? Now thousands of people live there.”
As Greenwich embarks on an ambitious programme of regeneration and development, Inside Housing sits down with Mr Okereke to talk about his self-described “ruthless” approach to tackling homelessness, rogue developers and nimbys.
It is immediately clear that Mr Okereke is not your typical council leader. He is dressed casually, foregoing a suit and tie in the 25°C weather. He speaks fast and energetically, and references TikTok and dating apps. At 35, he has already been leader for three years, and a councillor since 2018. Back then, he was forging a career in the built environment, imagining a future as a housing association development manager and studying for a master’s degree in planning – an endeavour put on hold when he became leader.
Perhaps most surprisingly, Mr Okereke lives with his parents, in the house they’ve owned since his childhood. “I’m a younger leader in London who suffers from the housing crisis, who still lives at home with his parents, because I can’t afford to buy in the borough that I lead. People find that quite surprising, but that is the condition of many people: doctors, nurses, key workers, all types,” he says.
Mr Okereke says he has a good dynamic with his parents, who are retired, although he clashes with his mum over staying out late at weekends. “I’m not going to be able to leave until I find a partner and have a joint income, but Mum, how do you expect me to meet a partner if I’m at home? The worst thing is having to pretend I’m going out with friends when I’m really going on a Hinge date,” he jokes.
This makes it easy to relate to the residents of his ward, “where basically every single case that comes into my surgery is about housing”.
Politics is shifting, he says, with more people who have directly experienced the housing crisis reaching positions of power. “A lot of councils who are nimby, the leadership there probably isn’t at the coalface of the housing crisis. The demographic shift in politics is really important to achieve effective representation.”
“The one thing that I had growing up was a home. If my parents did not have a home, I don’t know where I would be today. Imagine me coming out of hospital, having to go and live in a hotel? Home was stability, that was safety, that was a place for me to recover.”
The children without that foundation, and the impact that will have on their health, education and development, make him determined to represent them.
“I recently spoke to a nine-person family living in one bedroom. Who speaks for them? Who speaks for the children in hotels?” he asks.
Just days before we meet, Greenwich announced it had reduced the number of households in hotel or B&B temporary accommodation by 84% in the past 18 months, and almost eliminated the number of families with children in this type of accommodation, moving them into self-contained homes, or out of temporary accommodation altogether.
Mr Okereke was keen to share the news with one person in particular: Matthew Pennycook, his local MP and the housing minister.
“I messaged him and I said, ‘Don’t ever say we’re not progressive on housing in your patch, yeah?’” The minister replied with a thumbs-up emoji.
“You never want to be a housing minister and have a nimby council, right? So he can know that while he’s doing the work in government, we are doing the work locally. He should feel proud that his council is delivering that housing mission,” Mr Okereke says.
“I’m a younger leader in London who still lives at home with his parents, because I can’t afford to buy in the borough that I lead”
The council’s action on temporary accommodation was also driven by necessity: by September 2023, it was forecasting an overspend on temporary accommodation of more than £13m that year.
Using fewer hotels and B&Bs cut temporary accommodation costs by £5.8m by 2024-25. Greenwich hopes to cut a further £4m this financial year.
“London boroughs are spending £4m a day on temporary accommodation; no longer can we afford to be mediocre. We have to get this right and we have to take on the tough politics around this,” Mr Okereke says.
He is adamant that, under his leadership, the government won’t need to bail the council out, like it did in nearby Croydon, Lambeth and Newham this year.
“We are not going to be toppled and we’re not going to go bankrupt. This is not a council that will have an issue in terms of finance, because we’ve shown, through [our handling of] temporary accommodation, our ability to get a grip on a rollercoaster and stop it in its path.”
Mr Okereke is focused on “ruthlessly making sure that we balance our budget”, from housing, to car parks and libraries. “The way I do that is by reimagining services. Is there a better way we can deliver? Is there a more affordable way?”
When I ask what he is proudest of in his time as leader, he says it is that financial pressures haven’t compromised progress. “Every year, I’ve never set a budget without growth. Every year I invest in something,” he says.
“I balance the budget, and still find money for mental health, find money to invest in housing, money to invest in a regeneration plan. By not being progressive on housing, we end up spending taxpayers’ money on the consequences of not tackling the housing crisis. The money I’ve saved on temporary accommodation – that’s money that I could invest into my mental health hubs.”
Ultimately, he feels the housing crisis can’t be solved without more homes. And as we walk through the borough, we see new developments are springing up along the river and construction sites are everywhere you look.
He finds it “very difficult” to watch homeowners oppose new developments, when he knows how many people are suffering. “I’ll be honest: I will be ruthless in getting housing delivered.”
Crucially, it is about listening to those concerns and using them to consider how to mitigate the impact on the local community, he says. “I say to them, ‘I know you have issues with development, and I’m just here to tell you: we are going to build houses here. But, more importantly, we’re going to do it with you.’”
Mr Okereke says his focus is on exemplary developments and bringing infrastructure as well as homes to the community. “If we’re going to get the objectors, we have to show them good development.
I want them to be beautiful, affordable and sustainable. We want high-quality development, so that people can have confidence in building.”
This approach was tested in 2023, with his handling of Phase II of the Mast Quay development. The national press was outraged that Greenwich ordered the demolition of newly built 204-home ‘mutant’ tower blocks because of 26 major deviations from the original planning consent.
“Our willingness to build our way out of the crisis shouldn’t push us to accept unlawful homes,” Mr Okereke wrote in Inside Housing in defence.
Since then, it has been agreed that the block can stay, subject to improvements, a children’s playground being created and a fine of £7.8m paid to the council, more than half of which will fund affordable housing in the borough.
Talking about it now, Mr Okereke stands squarely behind the decision. “In the Good Morning Britain [television] interview, they asked me, ‘How can you justify this?’ But that’s not for me to answer, it’s for the developer to answer. How can they justify building in the way that they did? I have a position as leader to uphold and ensure that development is high quality, sustainable and good for local people, from private all the way down to social.”
It is a topic that reared its head again in recent weeks after Inside Housing’s interview, as the Sun and the BBC covered concerns from residents of Royal Artillery Quays in Thamesmead about Greenwich ignoring their fire safety concerns.
In an open letter, Jamie Carswell, deputy chief executive of Greenwich, clarified that legal oversight now sits with the Building Safety Regulator, not the council, but that the council did meet the developer to clarify when remediation works will be carried out.
Mr Okereke’s message to developers now? “My door is open. I will work with you, but I’m not going to take rubbish. You can’t hold us hostage to the housing crisis.”
Does he apply those same strict rules when it comes to Section 106 negotiations? Developers have been lobbying hard recently over these requirements, claiming they are struggling to sell the affordable homes to housing providers. Mr Okereke says Greenwich is buying some of these homes itself, and is working to get other housing providers to take them.
However, he adds: “What I want is high-quality affordable rent, or high-quality social rented units, and we’ve got to work with developers to do that. So if it means saying, ‘I would rather take 35% of good social housing than 50% of shared ownership’, then so be it.”
Greenwich is also committed to building its own stock. More than 700 new council-owned affordable homes have been completed or are under way since the launch of its Greenwich Builds programme in 2018.
However, the council has moved the goalposts because of the rising cost of development. It is now looking to buy existing stock as well as build. The council says purchasing around 650 to 700 more homes for tenants on the housing register, at a lower cost than it would take to build them itself, could save it £5m.
The council has also adjusted its plans on investing in existing stock. Its work on renovating tenants’ kitchens and bathrooms is being delayed to prioritise works to comply with new regulations for high rises, along with energy efficiency works attached to government grant funding.
“That’s been quite challenging, but what’s important is having a council that can respond quite tactically to changes. We are actively planning to regenerate, to rebuild, to buy and keep building,” Mr Okereke says.
Above all, he is determined that, when it comes to campaigning for re-election next May, he can show voters that concrete changes have been made.
“I am here as someone who suffers at that coal face of the housing crisis. So people saying, ‘He’s pro-development’ – that backlash doesn’t faze me. And that’s why I can be honest and ruthless about my fight.”
The yimby council leader in London who still lives with his mum
As Greenwich embarks on a programme of regeneration and development, Katharine Swindells talks to Anthony Okereke, leader of the borough, about how the council is tackling homelessness, rogue developers and nimbys
How Croydon Council got its regulatory notice lifted
Four years ago, the disrepair at Croydon’s Regina Road Estate shocked ITV viewers and led to regulatory intervention. The council has improved services, but the journey back to compliance was not simple. Katharine Swindells reports
How many toddlers and babies are living in temporary accommodation in the UK?
The government does not publish data on the numbers of young children in temporary accommodation, despite evidence that it has highly damaging impacts on child development and well-being. This live data dashboard uses Freedom of Information requests to track the numbers of under-fives living in temporary accommodation and B&Bs. Katharine Swindells reports
Lessons from a London council that drastically reduced the number of children housed in B&Bs
Inside Housing’s data dashboard shows that Greenwich reduced the number of young children staying in B&Bs by over 90% between September and December 2024. Katharine Swindells speaks to the local authority to find out how it did it
We have recently relaunched our weekly Long Read newsletter as Best of In-Depth. The idea is to bring you a shorter selection of the very best analysis and comment we are publishing each week.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Best of In-Depth round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories