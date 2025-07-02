The yimby council leader in London who still lives with his mum

Mr Okereke is transparent about how important having a stable home was to his development. He has sickle cell disease and needs blood transfusions every six weeks.

“The one thing that I had growing up was a home. If my parents did not have a home, I don’t know where I would be today. Imagine me coming out of hospital, having to go and live in a hotel? Home was stability, that was safety, that was a place for me to recover.”

The children without that foundation, and the impact that will have on their health, education and development, make him determined to represent them.

“I recently spoke to a nine-person family living in one bedroom. Who speaks for them? Who speaks for the children in hotels?” he asks.

Just days before we meet, Greenwich announced it had reduced the number of households in hotel or B&B temporary accommodation by 84% in the past 18 months, and almost eliminated the number of families with children in this type of accommodation, moving them into self-contained homes, or out of temporary accommodation altogether.

Mr Okereke was keen to share the news with one person in particular: Matthew Pennycook, his local MP and the housing minister.

“I messaged him and I said, ‘Don’t ever say we’re not progressive on housing in your patch, yeah?’” The minister replied with a thumbs-up emoji.

“You never want to be a housing minister and have a nimby council, right? So he can know that while he’s doing the work in government, we are doing the work locally. He should feel proud that his council is delivering that housing mission,” Mr Okereke says.

“I’m a younger leader in London who still lives at home with his parents, because I can’t afford to buy in the borough that I lead”

The council’s action on temporary accommodation was also driven by necessity: by September 2023, it was forecasting an overspend on temporary accommodation of more than £13m that year.

Using fewer hotels and B&Bs cut temporary accommodation costs by £5.8m by 2024-25. Greenwich hopes to cut a further £4m this financial year.

“London boroughs are spending £4m a day on temporary accommodation; no longer can we afford to be mediocre. We have to get this right and we have to take on the tough politics around this,” Mr Okereke says.

He is adamant that, under his leadership, the government won’t need to bail the council out, like it did in nearby Croydon, Lambeth and Newham this year.

“We are not going to be toppled and we’re not going to go bankrupt. This is not a council that will have an issue in terms of finance, because we’ve shown, through [our handling of] temporary accommodation, our ability to get a grip on a rollercoaster and stop it in its path.”

Mr Okereke is focused on “ruthlessly making sure that we balance our budget”, from housing, to car parks and libraries. “The way I do that is by reimagining services. Is there a better way we can deliver? Is there a more affordable way?”

When I ask what he is proudest of in his time as leader, he says it is that financial pressures haven’t compromised progress. “Every year, I’ve never set a budget without growth. Every year I invest in something,” he says.

“I balance the budget, and still find money for mental health, find money to invest in housing, money to invest in a regeneration plan. By not being progressive on housing, we end up spending taxpayers’ money on the consequences of not tackling the housing crisis. The money I’ve saved on temporary accommodation – that’s money that I could invest into my mental health hubs.”