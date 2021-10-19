The London Homelessness Awards: promoting best practice and supporting innovation in the capital’s homelessness sector

The past 18 months have been a period of intense challenges for everyone working in housing and homelessness as we seek to address the needs of homeless households and adapt to new ways of working throughout the COVID-19 response.

Nowhere has this challenge been greater than in London, where the housing crisis and its effects are more starkly felt and longer-standing than any other region of the country. The capital has 60,000 households, including 84,000 children, in temporary accommodation – two-thirds of the national total and an increase of 63% compared with 2011.

In 2019-20, around 25,000 households were owed a homelessness relief duty by a local authority, more than twice as many as in 2010-11. Through the Everyone In initiative, around 7,000 former rough sleepers have been supported off the streets and over 5,000 into settled, move-on accommodation.

Given the enormous scale of homelessness in the capital, the London Housing Directors’ Group – a professional network of senior housing officers from all 33 London local authorities – is pleased to support the London Homelessness Awards 2021, which took place last week, alongside the London Housing Foundation, Crisis, Shelter and the mayor of London.