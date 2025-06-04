The London Plan: What we know so far

The London Plan is City Hall’s chance to take the reforming baton from the national government, says Harry Steele, programme director for planning and development @_BusinessLDN #UKhousing

The reforming baton has now been passed from national to regional government, with the mayor launching a review of the spatial strategy detailed in the London Plan earlier this month.

In under 12 months, the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) has been reshaped, house building targets have been overhauled, and an already ambitious planning and infrastructure bill has been tweaked to further reduce consultation requirements.

Less than a year on from July’s general election, it is perhaps too early to be casting judgement on the government’s housing record, especially as achieving its 1.5 million new homes target will be a marathon not a sprint. One thing we can say for sure, however, is that ministers have been racing to make bold pledges around planning reform a reality.

The plan was originally drafted in 2017, so is definitely due an update as changing work patterns, ever greater demand for digital connectivity, and distinct space requirements among fast-growing sectors like clean tech, life sciences and artificial intelligence reshape the capital.

If a week is a long time in politics, eight years is a lifetime. All levels of London government are now flying under the same banner, and ministers are looking to London to lead the charge on its housing mission against a stretching 88,000 new home target.

Against that backdrop, the Greater London Authority (GLA) has rightly been given free rein to think boldly about the future of the plan. It has certainly commenced in that spirit, with the mayor declaring at the consultation launch that he is open to the release of poor-quality parts of the green belt as part of the review.

“All levels of London government are now flying under the same banner, and ministers are looking to London to lead the charge on its housing mission against a stretching 88,000 new home target”

This could mark a big step forward for efforts to tackle the capital’s housing crisis, in-line with NPPF updates. Exactly how impactful changes in this area will be remains to be seen, however, given what will inevitably be a restricted supply of so-called ‘grey belt’ sites.

More widely, then, the GLA should begin from first principles with this review, starting with the London Plan’s length. As things stand, the strategy runs to over 500 pages, packed with granular directives, some of which are rarely, if ever, used in practice.