Meanwhile, the government’s enthusiasm for industrialised building continued apace. In 1964, Harold Wilson’s Labour Party had defeated the Conservatives, and Richard Crossman replaced Sir Keith as housing minister. Mr Crossman continued his predecessor’s enthusiasm for industrialised building.

In December 1965, Mr Crossman announced plans to increase the output of pre-cast concrete homes and flats to 100,000 a year, accounting for 40% of all new council homes. Councils were encouraged to sign up to contracts of at least two or three years, to give the builders the continuity of income they craved to invest money in factories.

“As near as damn it we were forced into using this form of construction,” one clerk of works for a local authority told the Evening Standard in 1968. “In fact, if we didn’t use an industrialised system, [the Ministry of Housing] by implication threatened to stop the project. They told us that we couldn’t possibly fulfil our housing programme by traditional methods.”

While these blocks could be built quickly in factories, assembling them on site was much harder. This was before modern workplace safety standards, and labourers were hundreds of feet in the air with no scaffolding. They worked as quickly as they could, in order to get back down to safety, and there was no possibility of oversight. Their pay was also linked to how quickly they could complete the work – a process that incentivised corner-cutting.

And this corner-cutting was leading to serious dangers.

Taylor Woodrow was a private company that had been grown from the ground up by 16-year-old Frank Taylor and his uncle, Jack Woodrow. Its first development was a home for Mr Taylor’s family in Blackpool in 1916.

By the 1930s, it was building more than 1,000 homes a year and it floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1935. During World War II, it built military camps, airfields and munitions factories. After the war, it looked overseas, expanding into Africa, Canada, Australia and the Middle East.

But it also remained a major force in the domestic market and was a major donor to the Conservative Party. It formed Taylor Woodrow Anglian in 1962 along with Anglian Building Products, a firm that could produce 100,000 tonnes of precast concrete a year from its plant in Norwich, and won a license from the Danish company Larsen and Nielsen to use its system in the UK. Shortly afterwards, it won a contract with the London County Council to build public housing in London.

Thomas North, the borough architect in what was at the time called the County Borough of West Ham, in east London, had been taken on trips by contractors to view LPS building projects. He had been convinced that it provided the answer he needed to the borough’s acute housing pressures.

As the borough was an industrial dockland area, over a quarter of its homes had been flattened by the Luftwaffe and many of the remainder were in a parlous state. Despite building more homes than any other borough, it had a housing waiting list of more than 8,000, and 9,000 homes designated as slums.

Mr North selected Taylor Woodrow and Larsen and Nielsen to build a series of new tower blocks in the south of the borough, to be known as the Freemasons Estate.

He was given no reason to question this decision by the National Building Agency (NBA), which the government set up to advise on this form of construction.

The NBA had been sent the design drawings for the Larsen-Nielsen system in 1964. But the agency never considered the issue of progressive collapse in any of the certificates it had issued, with its thinking “limited by the horizons” of existing codes of practice.

“No one in the agency appears to have even thought to the many structural questions that have arisen in this inquiry,” the final inquiry report into the Ronan Point collapse would say. “We are bound to say that this exhibits a serious weakness in [its] thinking.”

Run by the same ministry that was pushing industrialised building as the solution to the housing crisis, there are some who believe the NBA understood that it was not supposed to deliver bad news.

“After pushing industrialised building as hard as they could, [the government] let the building regulations moulder and failed to back it with a proper programme of research and tests,” a senior industry figure told the Evening Standard for the same article mentioned above.

The journalist who wrote it – Harry Brack, the father of Hannah Brack, who uncovered the documents relied on in this piece – did not mince his words. He described the situation as “scandalous”, noting that the building technique was reserved to the public sector and therefore only the poor and working class.

“If this method is so advantageous one can well ask why hard-faced private developers have virtually ignored it,” he wrote. “Thousands of council tenants have little choice in the kind of accommodation offered them, let alone in the system of construction used.”

But with no warning from the NBA, the borough of West Ham was reliant on the structural engineers it appointed to oversee Taylor Woodrow Anglian’s work to ensure it was safe. But this engineering firm was Phillips Consultants, a wholly owned subsidiary of Taylor Woodrow. The contractor had demanded that its own firm be appointed.

Four years later, in early March 1968, hundreds of residents began to move into the nine blocks the contract had delivered. The flats were well proportioned, and offered a huge improvement on the single rooms many families had previously shared. Running water. Indoor toilets. Gas cookers. Not to mention the incredible vista of the Thames snaking through London and out into Essex. They reached 22 storeys into the London skyline.

What the residents didn’t know – and couldn’t know – as they unpacked their possessions and examined their new homes was a particular danger in the corner of each flat. The structure of these towers relied on a so-called ‘H2’ joint, which held the structure together where the floor slabs met the external wall.

These should have been packed with dry mortar for support, but this mostly hadn’t happened. Instead, the whole pressure of the tower block rested on the bolts that held the heavy concrete slabs together – just as the BRS report into the Kidderminster blocks had warned of three years previously.

Later investigations would reveal that instead of mortar, the joints had been stuffed with newspaper, tin cans and other rubbish from the building site, as the gangs of labourers motored to finish the job as quickly as possible. Should one bolt fail, a huge concrete slab would come crashing down into the slab below, causing the entire building to fail. It would not take long for this risk to be realised.

What happened at Ronan Point?

At 5.45am on 16 May 1968, a resident named Ivy Hodge on the 18th floor woke early and went to the kitchen to make a cup of tea. In the years that have followed, it has always been reported that she lit a match to light the stove for her kettle, and unwittingly ignited a gas cloud that had leaked out from her oven during the night. This was the conclusion of the later inquiry into the blast.

But the documents seen by Inside Housing suggest a different possibility. Ms Hodge always said she had no memory of lighting a match. One moment, she was filling the kettle at the sink, the next she was lying on her back covered in water. The inquiry concluded that she had lost her memory after being knocked unconscious by the blast.

However, the writings of Mr Webb and supporting historical documents, seen by Inside Housing, cast doubt on this conclusion. They suggest instead that an electrical fault may have caused a small explosion, which then caused a gas leak and a further, second explosion which triggered the collapse.

A report from consulting engineers C Mackechnie Jarvis and Partners, for example, found odd electricity readings in her flat “amounting to thousands of units against hundreds elsewhere”. The engineer said he would like to make further inquiries about this with the London Electricity Board, but left it in the hands of the inquiry. These investigations were never carried out.

Further evidence pointed to a malfunction in the underfloor heating in the surviving four flats on Ms Hodge’s floor. One of her neighbours reported very high temperatures in her living room before the blast.

Emails from Mr Webb show that he believes there was a first electrical explosion, and then a second one from gas. Indeed, 18 separate residents later reported hearing two explosions before the collapse, but this evidence was dismissed by the Ministry of Defence in a classified briefing to officials, seen by Inside Housing, because “most witnesses are not experienced observers of explosions”.

Nonetheless, what matters more than the explosion is what followed it. The blast was enough to merely blow Ms Hodge backwards and leave her with minor burns on her hands. But for this fragile, badly constructed building, it was too much to sustain. The bolts on the H2 joints in Ms Hodge’s kitchen failed. The huge floor slab fell, crashing onto the slab below in an enormous cloud of debris, furniture and dust. Bang, bang, bang – the slabs went on down the tower, gathering momentum and weight in an enormous rush of falling masonry that ripped through the corner of the building in seconds.

It was early. Most residents were in bed. The tower was not yet fully occupied. This is all that prevented an enormous loss of life. As it was, four residents (Pauline and Thomas Murrell, Thomas McCluskey and Edith Bridgstock) died in the collapse – crushed instantly under the falling concrete. A fifth, Ann Carter, died in hospital later, and 17 others were injured.

Londoners would see the first images of the wrecked corner of Ronan Point later, as they looked at the front page of that day’s Evening Standard, which carried an aerial shot of the wrecked corner of the block. “Why? Why? Why?” read the headline.

There were those in Whitehall who knew the answer: a hubristic, headlong lunge into a new method of building that had not stopped to consider the safety of the working-class people who would live in the impressive new structures. But this was not the answer that would be immediately offered.