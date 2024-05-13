The man who runs Homes England’s Affordable Homes Programme

One of housing secretary Michael Gove’s goals is to see more social rent delivered through the AHP. There is not a formal target for social rent in the programme, says Mr Islam, but “we’re actively working with our partners to bring in as much social rent as we can”.

A multi-tenure programme is essential, however, “as we saw when they launched, in 2016, a shared ownership-only programme. We realised very quickly that having a mono-tenure programme wasn’t going to deliver,” he says. (The programme rapidly pivoted back to a mixed-tenure approach.)

What needs to be acknowledged, is the delivery landscape that has affected landlords’ appetite for social rent, Mr Islam says. In 2010, affordable rent was launched and “the removal, pretty much, of social rent as a key tenure”. Over the past 10 years, housing associations adapted their business plans accordingly. “We saw, when they reintroduced social rent in 2018 post-Grenfell, some of the challenges the sector had with trying to deliver social rent.”

Initially, the tenure was only relaunched in certain highly unaffordable areas. Only recently has it been possible to deliver it across the country. “Social rent is now a main tenure again, but it will take some time for the sector to build it into its business plans to deliver, and also within the planning framework, in terms of local authorities accepting it as a tenure. But we’re making good progress,” he adds.

This magazine has been campaigning for parties to do even more, with our Build Social campaign, calling on them to commit to build large numbers of homes for social rent in their manifestos at the next election.

While the AHP is Homes England’s crown jewel, Mr Islam’s role also includes designing and developing smaller, more specialised grant programmes for the government. These include the Community Housing Fund, Move On Fund, the Empty Homes Programme, a recent rough sleepers programme and the Care and Support Programme, which was run in partnership with the Department of Health and Social Care.

Smaller grants and diversity in housing

The demand for these smaller funds depends on ministers and their ambitions, Mr Islam says. “There’s always an argument whether you have large programmes [to] absorb some of the deliverables, or you have targeted programmes.”

A smaller, leaner programme can deliver outcomes faster, but a bigger programme can target bigger partners, bringing efficiencies. “It helps us manage some of that concentration risk that always exists when you’re dealing with large amounts of funding,” he adds.

In June 2023, Homes England opened the AHP to regeneration projects, and “there’s been really great interest” from landlords. Unfortunately, the move came midway through the programme, which did not leave much time for more complex sites, as projects must start by March 2025 and complete by March 2029 for strategic partners and March 2026 for everyone else.