The manifestos fail to acknowledge the need for accessible housing

Another disappointment is that no party has offered to take action on Section 106 agreements’ stranglehold on the supply of accessible housing.

Multiple reports, including evidence given to the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee in parliament, show developers continue to abuse the viability assessment mechanism to avoid meeting the already-low targets for accessible housing provision. This is something I’ve heard plenty of shocking stories about. But no party has offered a way out of this.

We know that when housing policy is left solely in the hands of developers and housing associations, disabled people lose out. Lobbying from these unaccountable organisations has ensured previous governments failed to implement their promised new regulatory baseline for accessible homes.

And it is worrying to see party manifestos seemingly so aligned with the goal of developers, rather than the needs and rights of the disabled community.