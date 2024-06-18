The manifestos show that warm homes are being taken seriously

In the meantime, it is positive that warm homes are being taken seriously in these manifestos as having a role to play in getting the UK to net zero, as well as the benefits they provide for the well-being, and the pockets, of individual households.

The three main political parties all pledge commitments to warmer homes in their manifestos, and it will be interesting to see what the next government can realistically deliver.

Although housing is not expressly included in Labour’s first, immediate, six steps for change, I was impressed by the party’s vision for a “mission-driven government” and more joined-up ways of working, including plans to make Britain a “clean-energy superpower”. It promises zero-carbon electricity by 2030, to accelerate the UK’s net-zero deadlines.

And while all eyes in the sector will be on Labour’s welcome promise to deliver “the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation”, the details of the Warm Homes Plan revealed in the manifesto may also be something that has a role for registered providers. This could perhaps be similar to the current Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, as it says it will partner with combined authorities and local and devolved governments to roll it out.

“The three parties are all offering a mix of incentives, such as grants, low-interest loans, voucher schemes and even free provision of improvements such as insulation, heat pumps and solar panels”

The three parties are all offering a mix of incentives, such as grants, low-interest loans, voucher schemes and even free provision of improvements such as insulation, heat pumps and solar panels. Each manifesto mentions the importance of lowering energy bills, which is bound to appeal to voters.

The Conservatives say almost half of homes in England now have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C, up from just one in seven in 2010, when they took power. If re-elected, the party pledges to invest £6bn in energy efficiency over the next three years to make around a million homes warmer.