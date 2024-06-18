The manifestos show that warm homes are being taken seriously

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It is encouraging to see political parties recognise housing’s key role in net zero, writes Ian Reed, chief executive of Plus Dane Housing
The three main political parties all pledge commitments to warmer homes in their manifestos, and it will be interesting to see what the next government can realistically deliver.
In the meantime, it is positive that warm homes are being taken seriously in these manifestos as having a role to play in getting the UK to net zero, as well as the benefits they provide for the well-being, and the pockets, of individual households.
Although housing is not expressly included in Labour’s first, immediate, six steps for change, I was impressed by the party’s vision for a “mission-driven government” and more joined-up ways of working, including plans to make Britain a “clean-energy superpower”. It promises zero-carbon electricity by 2030, to accelerate the UK’s net-zero deadlines.
And while all eyes in the sector will be on Labour’s welcome promise to deliver “the biggest increase in social and affordable housebuilding in a generation”, the details of the Warm Homes Plan revealed in the manifesto may also be something that has a role for registered providers. This could perhaps be similar to the current Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, as it says it will partner with combined authorities and local and devolved governments to roll it out.
“The three parties are all offering a mix of incentives, such as grants, low-interest loans, voucher schemes and even free provision of improvements such as insulation, heat pumps and solar panels”
The three parties are all offering a mix of incentives, such as grants, low-interest loans, voucher schemes and even free provision of improvements such as insulation, heat pumps and solar panels. Each manifesto mentions the importance of lowering energy bills, which is bound to appeal to voters.
The Conservatives say almost half of homes in England now have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C, up from just one in seven in 2010, when they took power. If re-elected, the party pledges to invest £6bn in energy efficiency over the next three years to make around a million homes warmer.
The Liberal Democrats believe they can cut greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045 at the latest – sooner than the current 2050 deadline – and plan a 10-year emergency upgrade programme to make homes warmer and cheaper to heat.
It is encouraging to see the parties recognise how the countdown to net zero is changing the way we do things. In housing, we are adapting all the time to these changes in the ways we work, the skills required by our colleagues, and what it means for our workforce, particularly those in asset management and repairs.
At the same time, we continue to develop our approach to community engagement (some works can be very intrusive), efficiency and value for money for our customers, and extending the life of existing homes by retrofitting, instead of demolishing, our least energy-efficient ones.
“The net-zero agenda, if leveraged properly, will be a key driver in job creation. However, whichever party is in power on 5 July will need a long-term, coherent and funded plan”
As a social landlord, we are seeing the positive results of our own investments in warm homes and are pleased that a commitment to support this work appears to be forthcoming from whoever will form the next government.
The net-zero agenda, if leveraged properly, will be a key driver in job creation. However, whichever party is in power on 5 July will need a long-term, coherent and funded plan; a joined-up approach to skills and employment; and a commitment to the supply chain that encourages investment and innovation.
These aren’t necessarily new ideas, but they are sensible and pragmatic ones that could potentially make a significant difference to our customers, make sense on a strategic policy level, and impact the economic growth of the UK.
Ian Reed, chief executive, Plus Dane Housing
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