The mayoral battle over social rent: a conversation with Andy Street

Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign has spoken to a number of high-profile politicians since it launched last year.

Our conversation with housing secretary Michael Gove saw him refer to our call for parties to commit to building 90,000 social homes a year in England in their manifestos as “an honestly arrived at assessment of need”. That was the first time those figures, based on widely supported sector research, had received such an acknowledgement from the centre of government.

Labour’s shadow housing minister Matthew Pennycook had similar words as he said he “agrees with the aspiration” of the campaign and pledged that the majority of grant funding under a Labour government would be for social rent.

The national election campaign is, of course, just gearing up. Despite the warm words, there are few specifics when it comes to the number of homes for social rent that the parties will promise to deliver.

But it isn’t just national politicians who will influence the future for the 141,000 children who are stuck in temporary accommodation at the time of writing. Regionally there are signs that politicians are waking up to the impact the shortage of homes for social rent are having on their populations. In some places, that means we are starting to get a specific feel for what the future holds for social rent.

Competition over the delivery of the tenure has become a feature of the campaign for the West Midlands mayoralty in a significant way for the first time since the role was created in 2017. Frontrunners Andy Street and Richard Parker have been battling over who will deliver the most over the past couple of months. Ahead of polling day, we spoke to both of the candidates about their plans and the Build Social campaign, starting today with Andy Street, the former managing director of apartment store John Lewis, who has been West Midlands mayor since 2017.

Our chat with Mr Street takes place weeks ahead of the launch of his housing manifesto, following his speech at this year’s Switchee Summit. More on the detail of that manifesto shortly, but we chiefly want to find out why social rent is a priority for Mr Street this time out, and his reaction to the aims of the Build Social campaign.