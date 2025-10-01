The Monitor: capturing housing’s turning point – one year on

To mark a year since the Labour government came into power, we have released The Monitor, a five-part documentary series featuring interviews with senior housing figures, who discuss what has changed for the sector and what the future holds
The Monitor is a new documentary series from the team behind Housing 2025, exploring the future of investment in social and affordable housing under the Labour government.
Series 1 captures a moment in time – one year on from the Labour government taking office. Across five episodes, the series brings together leading voices from across housing, investment, planning and development to assess how policy and investment opportunities are shaping decisions and what the next 12 months may hold.
Filmed around the Housing 2025 conference, The Monitor features interviews with senior sector figures. With a runtime of around 10 minutes per episode, it is designed for decision-makers in housing, finance and policy.
• Five themed episodes
• Senior voices from housing, investment, finance and development
• Independent insights into Labour’s housing agenda and its relationship with investment into the sector
Watch all five episodes below.
Labour’s housing ambition and the sector’s expectations
Cutting through delay and dysfunction
Creating the conditions for capital
New models for faster, smarter and ‘greener’ delivery
A sector ready to build
This documentary series was produced by film specialist Daniel Kennedy of Paper Films and Emma Drake of Henbe Communications.
If you are interested in sponsoring The Monitor: Series 2, get in touch with marketing.housing@oceanmedia.co.uk.
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