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The Monitor: capturing housing’s turning point – one year on

IH Live01.10.25by Inside Housing

To mark a year since the Labour government came into power, we have released The Monitor, a five-part documentary series featuring interviews with senior housing figures, who discuss what has changed for the sector and what the future holds

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Sir Keir Starmer outside 10 Downing Street after winning the general election last year
Sir Keir Starmer outside 10 Downing Street after winning the general election last year (picture: Alamy)
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LinkedIn IHTo mark a year since the Labour government came into power, we have released The Monitor, a five-part documentary series featuring interviews with senior housing figures, who discuss what has changed for the sector and what the future holds #UKhousing

The Monitor is a new documentary series from the team behind Housing 2025, exploring the future of investment in social and affordable housing under the Labour government.

Series 1 captures a moment in time – one year on from the Labour government taking office. Across five episodes, the series brings together leading voices from across housing, investment, planning and development to assess how policy and investment opportunities are shaping decisions and what the next 12 months may hold.

Filmed around the Housing 2025 conference, The Monitor features interviews with senior sector figures. With a runtime of around 10 minutes per episode, it is designed for decision-makers in housing, finance and policy.

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What is in the documentary?

• Five themed episodes

• Senior voices from housing, investment, finance and development

• Independent insights into Labour’s housing agenda and its relationship with investment into the sector

Watch all five episodes below.

Chapter 1: The pledge and the pressure

Labour’s housing ambition and the sector’s expectations

Chapter 2: Planning unblocked

Cutting through delay and dysfunction

Chapter 3: Financing confidence

Creating the conditions for capital

Chapter 4: Innovation with intent

New models for faster, smarter and ‘greener’ delivery

Chapter 5: Conclusions and predictions

A sector ready to build

Brought to you by…

This documentary series was produced by film specialist Daniel Kennedy of Paper Films and Emma Drake of Henbe Communications.

If you are interested in sponsoring The Monitor: Series 2, get in touch with marketing.housing@oceanmedia.co.uk.

   

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