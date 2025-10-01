The Monitor: capturing housing’s turning point – one year on

The Monitor is a new documentary series from the team behind Housing 2025, exploring the future of investment in social and affordable housing under the Labour government.

Series 1 captures a moment in time – one year on from the Labour government taking office. Across five episodes, the series brings together leading voices from across housing, investment, planning and development to assess how policy and investment opportunities are shaping decisions and what the next 12 months may hold.

Filmed around the Housing 2025 conference, The Monitor features interviews with senior sector figures. With a runtime of around 10 minutes per episode, it is designed for decision-makers in housing, finance and policy.