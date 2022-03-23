The month in numbers: who is paying for ACM remediation on private buildings?

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Developers and freeholders have agreed to pay to remediate 40% of ACM high rises. Lucie Heath reports
The debate over who should pay for the remediation of building safety defects has reached a crescendo this year.
In January, housing secretary Michael Gove announced plans to make developers foot the bill for the replacement of dangerous cladding on buildings between 11 and 18 metres. If developers can’t pay, the costs will fall to the building’s freeholder.
In a statement, Mr Gove said that developers had until that point “dodged responsibility”, however some industry voices have argued that many developers have already paid their fair share. So how forthcoming have developers and freeholders been when it comes to solving the first phase of the building safety crisis – blocks with aluminium composite material (ACM), similar to the material used on Grenfell Tower?
The government’s monthly report on the replacement of ACM cladding provides the most comprehensive data. It shows developers and freeholders have committed to funding the remediation of 40% of buildings identified as most at-risk since the Grenfell Tower fire. Meanwhile, the taxpayer will be footing the bill for just under half.
Interestingly, remediation has moved at a faster pace when the work is being funded by developers or freeholders, compared to government grant.
One interpretation of the data is that there are a minority of developers and freeholders that have been willing to pay for remediation and get on with the work.
For other blocks, the work has been slowed down by the bureaucratic process of applying for funding. They were also slower to start: there was a long period of delay while government sought someone to foot the bill, and state funding for remediation was only announced in May 2019. With this in mind, it is not surprising that as we approach the fifth anniversary of Grenfell, there remain 70 with the material on their walls.
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