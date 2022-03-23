The month in numbers: who is paying for ACM remediation on private buildings?

The debate over who should pay for the remediation of building safety defects has reached a crescendo this year.

In January, housing secretary Michael Gove announced plans to make developers foot the bill for the replacement of dangerous cladding on buildings between 11 and 18 metres. If developers can’t pay, the costs will fall to the building’s freeholder.

In a statement, Mr Gove said that developers had until that point “dodged responsibility”, however some industry voices have argued that many developers have already paid their fair share. So how forthcoming have developers and freeholders been when it comes to solving the first phase of the building safety crisis – blocks with aluminium composite material (ACM), similar to the material used on Grenfell Tower?