The National Insurance increase will drive supported housing providers out of business

Lack of National Insurance exemption will cause a loss of supported services and increase costs to the public purse, writes Julie Layton, chief executive of Advance Housing and Support #UKhousing

The supported housing sector is already under significant financial pressure. For organisations like Advance, which provide both housing and support services, the increase in National Insurance contributions and the change in thresholds will only bring further challenges.

While recent announcements and commitments in the Budget have provided some positive news for social housing providers, supported housing has seemingly been overlooked in terms of funding or support. Without intervention, this could leave the sector in a perilous place.

As outlined by Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation (NHF), one in three providers of supported housing were forced to close schemes last year. The increase in National Insurance contributions, with no exemption for social care, is likely to exacerbate the problem and add to the number of schemes closing, while some providers could even be unable to continue at all.

Combined with the increase in the National Living Wage, it’s unlikely that support contracts that are already under financial strain will continue to be viable – particularly in these already challenging financial times, where we do not have the capacity to subsidise support contracts any further.

What seems to have been forgotten while making Budget decisions is the fact that organisations like Advance save the public purse significant amounts. The decision not to offer an exemption for supported housing providers therefore is a short-sighted one.

“One in three providers of supported housing were forced to close schemes last year. The increase in National Insurance contributions, with no exemption for social care, is likely to exacerbate the problem”

The 2022 inquiry into long-term funding of adult social care by the House of Commons Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee (now called the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee) showed that specialist housing for people with learning disabilities and mental health needs saves the public purse £12,000 to £15,000 per person per year. That’s approximately £45m per year across Advance’s services alone.

Supported accommodation has also been shown to reduce the likelihood that residents will go into hospital or residential care and reduces re-admission, providing further savings to public finances and freeing up much-needed patient space for the NHS.