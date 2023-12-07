The new building safety landscape: a case study in large-scale housing development

What should developers consider in light of the latest regulations relating to building safety in high-rise buildings? Stacey Cassidy and Danielle Ferguson explain #UKhousing

What should the developer consider in light of the latest regulations relating to building safety in high-rise buildings?

Imagine you’re a large developer that has recently acquired land in central London and wishes to build a 26-storey block of luxury flats on a build-to-rent model. Planning permission was obtained in 2021 and construction is about to begin.

New requirements in respect of the higher-risk buildings regime under the Building Safety Act 2022 came into force on 1 October 2023.

First, developers need to ascertain which authority will be responsible for granting building approval for ongoing developments.

The best outcome for developers is for the transitional provisions within the regulations to apply. This avoids them being subject to the more-stringent building control regime for higher-risk buildings during construction and ensures the local authority remains responsible for granting building approval until the development reaches practical completion, at which point the building should be registered with the Building Safety Regulator (BSR).

The transitional provisions will apply if the developer meets two conditions. Prior to 1 October 2023, the developer either ensures an initial notice for the development has been given and was (or is deemed) accepted under Section 47 of the Building Act (1984) by the local authority; or full plans in relation to the proposed disposal were deposited with the local authority. Before 6 April 2024, the developer must ensure that the works are sufficiently progressed, and have served notice on the relevant authority confirming sufficient progress has been made, giving at least five days’ notice. “Should authority transfer to the Building Safety Regulator, the development will have to travel through all three gateways introduced by the act... it is anticipated there will be a minimum delay of 24 weeks to developments because of these gateways”

If the developer can’t achieve these requirements or if the local authority’s approved inspector fails to register as a building control approver by 6 April 2024, then the authority will immediately pass to the BSR.

Should authority transfer to the BSR, the development will have to travel through all three gateways introduced by the act. The gateways are designed to stop the development at key points (planning, pre-construction and pre-occupation), so that the BSR can review building safety and compliance regularly.