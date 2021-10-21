The new dutyholder regulations will create a sea change in the way compliance with building regulations is managed

We are now starting to see the publication of draft regulations designed to sit alongside and inform the Building Safety Bill.

In this article we consider perhaps the most significant set of draft regulations, which have the technical name the Building (Appointment of Persons, Industry Competence and Dutyholders) (England) Regulation (2021), but can be referred to more simply as the dutyholder regulations.

The regulations impose duties on the client, the principal designer and principal contractor. Duties are also placed on designers and contractors generally. It is important to note that the dutyholder regulations will apply to any design or building work being undertaken by a registered provider in respect of a project and will apply until the end of the construction phase. Building work has the meaning given in the Building Regulations 2010.

Unlike with Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015 (CDM 2015), which shares the same description for dutyholders, the dutyholder regulations are not concerned with health and safety during the design and construction phase.

The obligations to ensure works are managed and undertaken in a safe way remain firmly within the orbit of CDM 2015.

The dutyholder regulations instead focus on ensuring that all dutyholders carry out their respective roles in such a way as to make sure that the relevant requirements are met. Principally, among those relevant requirements is the functional requirements of the building regulations.

The dutyholder regulations apply to all projects and not just those involving the design and construction of a higher risk building for the purposes of the Building Safety Bill.