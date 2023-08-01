The new Grenfell play delivers a heartbreaking portrait of a community betrayed as the wait for justice goes on

“Since the fire, there are people out there who have said terrible things about our community, things that are so far away from the reality of what it was actually like that it has really hurt.

“We will never have the chance to really show people what that community was like. That thought is truly heartbreaking.”

So wrote Eddie Daffarn, a survivor of the Grenfell Tower fire, in the last sentences of a 127-page witness statement recording his experiences in the years leading up to the fire.

A new play at the National Theatre – Grenfell: In the Words of Survivors – offers Eddie and nine of his neighbours the chance to give people a glimpse of what the fire has taken.

The first hour of the play is a reconstruction of life in the tower before the blaze.

In some ways, this is more an act of journalism or historical record than theatre – the script is taken verbatim from the survivors’ own words, either in interviews with the writers or the witness statements they submitted to the inquiry.

“This does act as a corrective to some of the things that have been said about Grenfell’s community in the years since”

The cast spent a long time building up the relationships necessary to make this work and their portrayals are uncanny – in some instances, disarmingly so.

This relationship of trust means the subjects of the play have opened up about their lives before, during and after the fire in a way that makes for an extraordinary, textured and heartbreaking portrayal of the community and the tragedy that befell it.

There is lightness in the opening hour: Antonio Roncolato’s heartfelt (and very Italian) paean to the city of London; Nick Burton’s description of the start of his relationship with his wife Pily; and Tiago Alves (a university student at the time of the fire) describing his memories of growing up in the tower.

It is sad that it is needed, but this does act as a corrective to some of the things that have been said about Grenfell’s community in the years since.

It also shows how little the local council understood about the community before the fire - survivor’s recollections are contrasted with a consultancy document which writes off the tower as a “blight” on the surrounding neighbourhood and proposed demolishing it.