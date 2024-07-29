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The new social housing

Insight29.07.24by Jess McCabe

Inside Housing asked members of its new development panel to send in images of recent social rent developments that they are most proud of. Here is the result

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The 300 Harrow Road scheme in Westminster, London
300 Harrow Road, Westminster – Westminster City Council; total number of homes: 112; social rent homes: 77, and 35 for intermediate London Living Rent
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LinkedIn IHThe new social housing #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHInside Housing asked members of its new development panel to send in images of recent social rent developments that they are most proud of. Here is the result #UKhousing

Today we are publishing a roundtable discussion by Inside Housing’s new development panel on what the sector wants from the new government. The sector is facing one question: how to scale up – or even continue – the development of truly affordable housing?

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What do developing landlords want from the new government?What do developing landlords want from the new government?
Meet Inside Housing’s new development panelMeet Inside Housing’s new development panel

And the government faces another similar question: how to facilitate that development, with a brand new 1.5 million-home target in the backdrop.

Our panel is formed of the councils and housing associations that have been building the most homes for social rent. So to put a spotlight on what can be achieved, here is a collection of some of the developments they have been a part of. 

Brookfield Mill

Brookfield Mill, Belfast – Clanmil

Total number of homes: 77
Social rent homes: 77

Bromford Stockwells

Stockwells, Moreton-in-Marsh – Bromford

Total number of homes: 28
Social rent homes: 28

Cleve Wood

Cleve Wood, Thornbury, Bristol – Sovereign Network Group

Total number of homes: 336
Social rent homes: 90 for social rent; six for affordable rent

Dagenham Green

Dagenham Green – Peabody

Total number of homes: 3,500
Social rent homes: 775 for affordable rent or social rent

Hanwood Park

Hanwood Park, Kettering – Orbit

Total number of homes: 117
Social rent homes: 46 for affordable rent

Burns Road - Sanctuary

Burns Road, Cumbernauld – Sanctuary Scotland

Total number of homes: 131 new homes, and a local office
Social rent homes: 121

Sixty Bricks - Sansom Road, Leytonstone

Whitethroat Court, Sansom Road, Leytonstone – Sixty Bricks

Total number of homes: 31
Social rent homes: 31

South Shields - Places for People

South Shields – Places for People

Total number of homes: 69
Social rent homes: 69

St Budeaux

St Budeaux Library, Plymouth – LiveWest

Total number of homes: 24
Social rent homes: 24

West Craigs

West Craigs, Edinburgh – Wheatley Group

Total number of homes: 425
Social rent homes: 238

L&Q Rookery Grove

Rookery Grove, Barnet – L&Q

Total number of homes: 391
Social rent homes: 100 for affordable rent; 135 for London Living Rent

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