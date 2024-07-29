The new social housing

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Inside Housing asked members of its new development panel to send in images of recent social rent developments that they are most proud of. Here is the result
Today we are publishing a roundtable discussion by Inside Housing’s new development panel on what the sector wants from the new government. The sector is facing one question: how to scale up – or even continue – the development of truly affordable housing?
And the government faces another similar question: how to facilitate that development, with a brand new 1.5 million-home target in the backdrop.
Our panel is formed of the councils and housing associations that have been building the most homes for social rent. So to put a spotlight on what can be achieved, here is a collection of some of the developments they have been a part of.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories