The North East shows how housing investment can be used as an economic lever, but we can go further

The North East has the highest economic inactivity rate of any English region. At the same time, employers across the region, including in construction and retrofit, tell me they cannot hire the people they need.

That contradiction has persisted for years, because we have tried to address economic inactivity almost entirely through supply-side intervention: better training, improved employability support, more coaching and mentoring. All of those things are necessary, but none of them is sufficient without connection to sustained and visible demand.

The hard truth is that there are very few ways to deliver large numbers of jobs reliably at scale in a regional economy. Publicly funded capital investment in housing and retrofit is one of them. It is place-based, long term, and it can be deployed counter-cyclically when private markets weaken and people most need routes into work. Housing and retrofit investment is one of the most practical demand-side levers a regional economy has. We have not been using it deliberately enough for that purpose.

This is an inclusive-economy argument as much as it is a housing one. The prize, if we get this right, is much bigger than more homes alone.

The North East Housing Partnership alone employs around 10,000 people across housing associations and local authority housing teams in the region, and that is before counting the wider construction and retrofit supply chain that public capital programmes sustain. Housing, construction and retrofit together represent a significant regional employment base.

“Housing providers are anchor institutions in regional economies. They have the scale, the procurement power and the employment base to shape the labour market around them”

The public sector is a major commissioner of all of that activity. That gives us real leverage, but we are not yet using it consciously enough. Using public capital expenditure to shape the labour market means building procurement requirements, apprenticeship targets and local hiring commitments that specifically target the cohorts and communities furthest from work, so that people have a real route into employment, not just a training programme with no job at the end of it.

Housing providers are anchor institutions in regional economies. They have the scale, the procurement power and the employment base to shape the labour market around them, not just respond to it. That is a different and more demanding ask than sharing pipeline intelligence or signing up to a social-value charter. It means making deliberate choices about who you recruit, how you contract, and what you require of your supply chains.

Devolution and partnership give us tools we have not previously had, greater collective influence over housing, regeneration and retrofit pipelines, and devolved levers across skills, employability and economic development. The question is whether we use them passively or deliberately.

For me the test is simple: does this change what gets built, who builds it, who gets trained and who gets hired? Get this right and we will not just be building homes. We will be building futures.

Charlotte Carpenter, director of skills, inclusion and public service innovation, North East Mayoral Strategic Authority