‘The North really needs that voice’: 50 years of the Northern Housing Consortium

We have met in the Newcastle head office of one of its member housing associations, Home Group, where a meeting of the North East Housing Partnership , for which the consortium acts as secretariat, has just taken place. With real powers over housing being devolved to various regions across the North of England, it feels like an appropriate time to both reflect on the consortium’s successes in acting as a voice for the sector in the North over the past 50 years, but also on its plans for the future.

Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium, is in a reflective mood. She is speaking to Inside Housing as the organisation she has run since 2018 (and worked in for the past 18 years), celebrates a significant milestone – it’s 50 th anniversary.

“It’s a bigger chunk of my life than I ever anticipated spending in any organisation, which I guess speaks to what a nice organisation it is and the great work that it does.”

When the consortium started out, it had one member of staff – its current longest-serving staff member, executive assistant Lynda Redshaw, has worked there for 33 years. Today there are 42 staff members on the team and it works to represent housing associations, councils and ALMOs across the North of England.

“I think we are a completely different organisation, even to the one I joined in 2006,” Ms Harrison states. “I think we have gone from an organisation that people always liked and felt loyal to, to one that I think is genuinely influential, important and relevant. And something that the North really needs – that voice of housing.”

Ms Harrison credits her predecessor, Jo Boaden, for making huge strides in modernising the consortium “to make it more professional, more focused and more serious, and to build back up member relations”.

Ms Harrison took over the reigns at the consortium at a time when it was very firmly looking to build and demonstrate its influence to members. A perception survey of members shortly before she took charge found a membership that was enthusiastic about the consortium – but revealed a perceived gap that she and her team have sought successfully to close.

“The members told us at that time, ‘We feel very loyal to you, we like you, but we’re maybe not entirely convinced how much impact you have,’” she says. “I’m really picking the negatives out of what we were told, because if you do a perception survey and you’re not going to look for the negatives, there is not much point, is there? So, what I have tried to do is be very focused on demonstrating the impact that we have. Some of which was about doing more and a lot of it was just about communicating more effectively to membership the stuff that we were already doing.”

In the past, Ms Harrison said the organisation had perhaps been “quietly authentic” and influential. It has since been taking a more vocal approach.

“What members told us in that 2018 survey was we really need a louder voice for housing in the North,” she says. “So, we’ve tried to amplify that voice and also to point at our victories a bit more. The reality is that the dial never moves because of one organisation or one voice, it is always a number of different voices working together and providing evidence that makes a difference. But we are now, I think, more inclined to say, ‘Yes, we played a part in that.’”