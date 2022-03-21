The number of domestic fires are reducing, but what more can be done to understand how fires start?

This possible link is a small amount – an associated correlation coefficient of -0.14 – but this is something worth researching further and working out what the differentials are, such as age and generation, or culture, or faith. We don’t know why this might be and we need to delve deeper into the data.

This information could be useful when investing in an engagement strategy as part of the Building Safety Bill goals. It’s not simply about collecting compliance data on the building but also the resident and how they live. With this, a landlord can’t take a one-size-fits-all approach; instead a block-by-block survey is needed.

For example, when you look at employee status, language and age, you might find a different picture to what you first thought, such as a third-generation, English-speaking, tech-savvy community, so to engage with them, it might be better to go into local colleges and employ a different strategy to the older generation who speak English as a second or third language and might now be in the minority in that community.

As a landlord, if each area is broken down to understand who lives there and how to engage them, this will be the foundation of an engagement strategy that is based on understanding and not difficult to deliver.

What is the cost of fire?

According to the CEBR’s calculations, the average fire in the UK cost £30,800 per incident (£1.1bn in total) in 2019-20. This is not only the direct cost of damage to the property and insurance claims but also injuries, time off work or loss of earnings and relocation.

And this is only the material value. Almost one in 10 of us has experienced a domestic fire (that’s 5.1 million adults), and of those, 957,000 reported subsequent trauma. Parents of young children form the majority for this group. For me, the top line is the human impact. Fires don’t just have an impact on homes, they affect families and communities too, and once we understand this, we can campaign to change regulations.

I see the next stage of the research to be working with organisations to identify why fires occur and identifying stories that show the impact that fire has, and hopefully this will help to increase awareness and reduce the risk of fire.