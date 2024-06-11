The old tunes will not be enough to fix the multiple housing crises that have developed over the past 14 years, warns @Jules_birch as he analyses the Conservative Party manifesto #UKhousing

From a pledge to build 1.6 million homes to a renewed Help to Buy scheme (but not much on social housing), @Jules_birch analyses the Conservative Party manifesto #UKhousing

It does not sound remotely plausible: the target set five years ago of 300,000 a year by the mid-2020s will be missed by a wide margin, starts are falling and planning permissions are at a record low. A step change on the far more modest one million homes delivered in the last parliament will be a huge ask.

On housebuilding, the 2024 manifesto promises 1.6 million new homes over the next parliament, a number obviously designed to trump Labour’s pledge of 1.5 million.

But he is well aware that the old tunes will not be enough to fix the multiple housing crises that have developed over the past 14 years. Especially as his government has fallen badly short of the promises it made at the last election in 2019 .

Rishi Sunak replayed their greatest hits in a Telegraph op-ed overnight and boasted in his speech at the launch that “from Macmillan to Thatcher to today, it is we Conservatives who are the party of the property-owning democracy in this country”.

Wounded by the D Day furore and badly behind in the polls, the Conservatives have retreated to their homeownership comfort zone in their election manifesto .

Abolishing nutrient neutrality rules will help, but whether it can really unlock 100,000 new homes with local consent very much remains to be seen.

Setting land aside for small builders and delivering new community infrastructure should support development, too.

Boosting development on brownfield land in the 20 largest cities could make a significant contribution alongside raising density levels in London and new quarters in Leeds, Liverpool and York.

But the happy coincidence that “the right homes in the right places” turn out to be in Labour-run urban areas highlights yet again the gap between national rhetoric about the need for new homes and local opposition to them being anywhere near them.

This is all about (my emphasis added) “retaining our cast-iron commitment to protect the green belt from uncontrolled development, while ensuring more homes get built where it makes sense, like in inner cities”.

The manifesto has next to nothing to say about social housing beyond a promise to implement UK and local connection tests in allocations that have been out to consultation.

“The happy coincidence that ‘the right homes in the right places’ turn out to be in Labour-run urban areas highlights yet again the gap between national rhetoric about the need for new homes and local opposition to them being anywhere near them”

There is a reference to “renewing the Affordable Homes Programme that will deliver homes of all tenures and focus on regenerating and improving housing estates”, but nothing like the 2019 manifesto’s recognition that “not everyone can afford their own home”.

The one saving grace is that housing association Right to Buy seems to have finally fallen off the Tory agenda.

Otherwise, the focus is firmly on homeownership. In his Telegraph article, Rishi Sunak boasts that the number of first-time buyers rose above 400,000 in 2021, the highest for 20 years, while neglecting to mention that it fell back below 300,000 in 2023, the lowest since 2013.

That was the year that George Osborne launched the biggest Conservative intervention in the housing market since 2010 and the manifesto promises the return of “a new and improved Help to Buy scheme”.

The old one, which finished in 2023, did boost housebuilding and helped 328,000 first-time buyers on to the housing ladder.

However, the evidence suggests that more than 60% of those who took out loans could have afforded to buy anyway and questions about the long-term costs remain unanswered.

The new scheme would at least be part-funded by the house builders that benefitted so much from the original one.