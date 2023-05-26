The Older People’s Housing Taskforce opens new opportunities for retirement living

So now we have an Older People’s Housing Taskforce – two years on from its first announcement at our all-party parliamentary group (APPG) meeting by the then-housing minister on 25 May 2021. It looks to have been worth the wait, bringing together 19 key players with extensive experience of housing for later life.

Housing problems are getting extensive publicity – and rightly so. But we also need solutions. The taskforce’s role will be critical in highlighting the huge advantages of addressing the massive undersupply of housing for older people.

“The UK is only building around 7,000 new retirement properties a year, despite there being demand for at least 30,000”

Retirement housing helps older people maintain and improve their independence, health and well-being. It reduces pressure on health budgets. It saves huge sums for the taxpayer – estimated at £3,500 each year for every resident, in savings to the NHS and social care system.

Building new homes specifically designed for older people provides ‘two-for-one’ – when an older person moves from a family home to a bungalow or retirement apartment, this frees up a larger property for a new family. It provides economic stimulus by generating several other movements down the housing ladder, typically ending with a first-time buyer entering the market.