In a series of interviews on Sunday, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer set out his ambition for Labour to be “the party of homeownership” (picture: Alamy)

In a series of interviews on Sunday, opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer set out his ambition for Labour to be “the party of homeownership” (picture: Alamy)

Housing may have dominated Prime Minister’s Questions, but there were few answers, says @Jules_Birch #UKhousing

But whether that will be enough to generate 300,000 new homes a year (the targets hadn’t done that before they were scrapped) and whether even that will make homes more affordable must both be in doubt.

Restoring targets for housebuilding recently scrapped by the Conservatives would be a good start, and would support existing Labour policies of “first dibs” for local first-time buyers and a block on overseas buyers.

This standard appeal to aspirational voters begs some obvious questions. How? And, what else?

Owning your home is not just about having a place to live, it’s about having pride and security. Labour will be the party of home ownership. We will support first-time buyers with a mortgage guarantee scheme and by giving them first dibs on new houses. https://t.co/WmzciVWWNZ

In a series of interviews on Sunday, opposition leader Keir Starmer set out his ambition for Labour to be “the party of homeownership”:

But that is being optimistic. Otherwise, we got some standard tropes from Labour about homeownership and signals that the Conservatives could be about to reach back into their collection of greatest misses.

Perhaps the best that can be said is that, just as Thursday’s local elections only offer clues as to the outcome of next year’s big event, so the policies announced in the run-up to them may only be a taster of what’s still to come.

If this week was a preview of what the main parties will be offering on housing at the next general election, then it is probably best to look away now.

The following day (coincidence?), The Times reported that Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, was putting Help to Buy “back on the table” as a key plank in the campaign for a potential fifth term for the Conservatives.

Government sources told the paper the move could come in the Autumn Statement or the Spring Budget. “We cannot go into the next election without an offer for first-time buyers,” said a minister. “We all know that homeowners are more likely to vote Conservative and we cannot cede this ground to Labour.”

Again, this is standard stuff, but the thinking behind the policy seems muddled in the extreme if you believe those sources.

First comes a suggestion that Help to Buy could be extended to all homes, not just new ones, in response to accusations that developers used it to inflate the price of new flats.

That risks inflating the price of everything, but it would also remove the key rationale for the scheme: that it incentivises the building of new homes.

“The government is still pledged to introduce a Renters’ Reform Bill that will include the abolition of Section 21 and legislation to ‘fundamentally reform’ the leasehold system for existing homes. We will find out in the King’s Speech in the autumn whether it still has time to do either of these, let alone both”

Second comes the remarkable admission that “if we can’t do anything on housing supply, we are going to have to do something on affordability”.

That inability to “do anything on supply” is not some accident, but a direct result of the government’s surrender on planning. Mr Sunak admitted in a Conservative Home interview last month that he had spent “a lot of time over the summer” listening to Tory members and councillors and hearing that “what they didn’t want was a nationally imposed, top-down set of targets imposed, telling them what to do”.

Eric Pickles and Grant Shapps may still believe they abolished “top-down targets” in 2010, but in the Conservative Party of 2023 they appear to mean anything that gives Tory councils a bottom-up responsibility for meeting housing need.

As for the “doing something”, Help to Buy may improve market accessibility by enabling more first-time buyers to get a mortgage, but increasing the supply of credit without increasing the supply of homes would surely worsen affordability overall.

The government is still pledged to introduce a Renters’ Reform Bill that will include the abolition of Section 21 and legislation to “fundamentally reform” the leasehold system for existing homes. We will find out in the King’s Speech in the autumn whether it still has time to do either of these, let alone both.

Labour has already begun consultations on a series of documents published by its national policy forum that are much stronger on Tory failures than they are on what Labour would do about them.