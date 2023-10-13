The Pensions Trust litigation – what should affected employers be doing?  

That question cannot be answered properly, however, until the outcome of the pensions claim.

The court may find against Verity on some, but not all, questions. That, in turn, may impact employers differently, ie liabilities to pay additional contributions will arise for some employers but not others. What will the relevant breach be, when did the ‘cause of action’ accrue and what is the quantum of any claim an employer may be able to pursue against TPT and/or its advisors?

These questions raise further questions regarding limitation. By the time the pensions claim has been determined and Verity has ascertained the additional contributions required from employers to their pension scheme, will employers be time-barred from pursuing claims?

The relevant statutory provisions in the Limitation Act 1980 provide that a claim against TPT and/or its advisors would have to be brought within six years of the accrual of the relevant cause of action or, alternatively, if the employer did not know that the cause of action had accrued in that time, within three years of the earliest date on which the employer had both (i) the knowledge required for bringing an action for damages in respect of the relevant damage and (ii) a right to bring such an action.