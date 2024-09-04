The planning officers recruitment surge has begun

Government announcements have already spurred a hiring uptick. Claire Harrison, associate director of housing and property services at Sellick Partnership, takes a look at who will take the roles #UKhousing

We are already noticing that the role of planning officers is becoming increasingly pivotal in preparation, highlighting a demand for skilled professionals in this field.

This move is not only poised to address the longstanding issue of housing shortages, but is also expected to trigger a substantial surge in recruitment within the planning and property services sectors.

The recent announcement by the government that it is reintroducing ambitious housing targets, aiming to build 1.5 million homes by 2030, marks a significant turning point for the UK housing market.

The decision to target 300,000 homes each year comes in response to mounting pressure to alleviate the housing crisis that has been building in the UK for many years. With affordability and availability reaching critical lows, this initiative aims to deliver sustainable, quality housing to meet the needs of a growing population.

By setting these targets, the government is sending a clear message about its commitment to resolving the housing deficit and ensuring that the right infrastructure is in place to support future growth.

“As the demand for new housing projects escalates, the expertise and judgement of planning officers will be crucial in navigating the complexities of urban development, environmental impact assessments and community engagement”

This, of course, requires trade labour to complete the projects. But even before building work begins, planning must be completed to determine whether housing projects are suitable for particular locations, balancing land demand with community needs.

Planning officers are integral to the successful execution of these ambitious plans. As the demand for new housing projects escalates, the expertise and judgement of planning officers will be crucial in navigating the complexities of urban development, environmental impact assessments and community engagement.

So it comes as little surprise that the announcement from the government has sparked a significant increase in recruitment for planning officers, which is already well underway. Local authorities will need to expand their teams now in order to handle the influx of planning applications and the subsequent workload.