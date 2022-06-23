The plight of social care – how can housing come to the rescue?

Social housing providers are part of the solution to the care crisis and we call on social housing providers to adopt this manifesto for change, writes Kirsty Hickson #UKhousing

This perfect storm of increasing demand, spiralling costs and challenging workforce recruitment has left the UK social care sector crying out for solutions.

It is estimated that the economic contribution of the care sector is around £25.6bn. However, significant funding pressures mean an estimated 1.6 million older people are not receiving the care they need. Furthermore, social care workers were added to the shortage occupation list in February 2022.

More than a quarter of UK social housing tenants are aged 65-plus, and the ageing population projects this number to significantly increase. While many people aged 65-plus receive care to help them live well, only one in seven live in specialist housing with care.

Despite the many challenges, social housing providers have consistently proven their ability to develop solutions to address some of society’s greatest challenges. Through collaboration, can they realise a solution for housing and care?

Altair and partners – Guinness, Housing 21 and Devonshires – use their collective sector insight to investigate the role of social housing providers in the care revolution. Housing and care have a rich history, with many social housing providers retaining their care offers today. Our research explored why housing with care providers continue to do it.

The consensus was that the social impact of delivering care was part of their ‘DNA’. “We have always done it” is something we heard. Others ‘fell into’ care, through acquisitions of housing and care providers over time. Additionally, as innovative business leaders, they placed value on the opportunity for income diversification.

Social housing providers see opportunity and positive outcomes in supporting customers to move on from general needs accommodation to more suitable housing with care accommodation as they age. Alongside tenants benefiting from an existing relationship with their landlord, freeing up large, general needs homes that are under-occupied by older people is helping to address housing demand.

Ultimately, people were at the centre of their service. They were dedicated to supporting lifelong customers, recognising that quality care supports individuals to be healthy and independent, and better able to sustain their tenancy and pay rent.