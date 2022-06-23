The plight of social care – how can housing come to the rescue?

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Social housing providers are part of the solution to the care crisis and we call on social housing providers to adopt this manifesto for change, writes Kirsty Hickson
More than a quarter of UK social housing tenants are aged 65-plus, and the ageing population projects this number to significantly increase. While many people aged 65-plus receive care to help them live well, only one in seven live in specialist housing with care.
It is estimated that the economic contribution of the care sector is around £25.6bn. However, significant funding pressures mean an estimated 1.6 million older people are not receiving the care they need. Furthermore, social care workers were added to the shortage occupation list in February 2022.
This perfect storm of increasing demand, spiralling costs and challenging workforce recruitment has left the UK social care sector crying out for solutions.
Despite the many challenges, social housing providers have consistently proven their ability to develop solutions to address some of society’s greatest challenges. Through collaboration, can they realise a solution for housing and care?
Altair and partners – Guinness, Housing 21 and Devonshires – use their collective sector insight to investigate the role of social housing providers in the care revolution. Housing and care have a rich history, with many social housing providers retaining their care offers today. Our research explored why housing with care providers continue to do it.
The consensus was that the social impact of delivering care was part of their ‘DNA’. “We have always done it” is something we heard. Others ‘fell into’ care, through acquisitions of housing and care providers over time. Additionally, as innovative business leaders, they placed value on the opportunity for income diversification.
Social housing providers see opportunity and positive outcomes in supporting customers to move on from general needs accommodation to more suitable housing with care accommodation as they age. Alongside tenants benefiting from an existing relationship with their landlord, freeing up large, general needs homes that are under-occupied by older people is helping to address housing demand.
Ultimately, people were at the centre of their service. They were dedicated to supporting lifelong customers, recognising that quality care supports individuals to be healthy and independent, and better able to sustain their tenancy and pay rent.
That said, providers were clear on the challenges. Frequently cited was: difficulty in staffing, low and decreasing margins for care services, alongside other risks associated with running care businesses.
External factors included varying understanding and capacity in local authorities and uncertainty of funding. All of which result in care being a risky business for social housing providers. So much so, some providers have made the decision to exit the delivery of care services.
But those who continue to provide care have creatively responded to these challenges. Providers have often reinvented themselves, developing new strategies, business models and diverse product offers. The development of extra care is a good example of innovation for social impact.
The housing sector can make a real positive impact. Social housing providers are in the pivotal position within the housing and care space. The sector has the capability to deliver new and improved solutions, making a real, positive impact on the lives of tenants and within the social care sector.
“Those who continue to provide care have creatively responded to these challenges. Providers have often reinvented themselves, developing new strategies, business models and diverse product offers”
But the social housing sector must act together.
A decision about housing is also a decision about care, and social housing providers must push their way to ‘the table’.
Our research established four goals for social housing providers:
Social housing providers are part of the solution, and we call on social housing providers to adopt this manifesto for change.
Each of the goals requires effort, partnership and commitment by all providers – not only those who provide care – and collectively we can work with social care partners to transform the delivery of care.
Kirsty Hickson, consultant, Altair
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