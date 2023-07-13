Such innovation is manifesting itself in a greater focus on community and flexibility, both of which were often lacking during the pandemic. It is now very apparent that we need to provide homes that enable residents to safely interact and socialise with others and offer adaptable space that responds to their changing requirements over time.

“The housing options available have to be attractive enough for older people to want to move, not just when a crisis happens”

How to do this effectively is less straightforward. It sounds like an almost utopian vision: an intergenerational community where people of all ages can benefit from living alongside one another, with homes that bend and snap according to the whim or need of residents. But there are ways these ideals can be realised that are both practical and scalable.

The potential of intergenerational housing is only just beginning to be explored properly in this country. At Melfield Gardens in south-east London, Phoenix Community Housing is trialling such an approach, one that will see older people living alongside post-graduate students from a nearby university.

The arrangement means students will spend time with older residents to help combat loneliness, whether through being at hand to help around the home or socialising in the communal garden room. In return, the students get a rental discount and more besides.

Isolation isn’t the preserve of the older generation of course – it can affect anyone, at any point in their lives. The chance to interact with older (and perhaps wiser) neighbours will serve these young people well. The university is also hoping to contribute an element of research to understand how innovative housing models like this can benefit all residents.