The potential of the grey belt

The crisis in affordable housing will continue to escalate if funding is nothing more than a tax on development, because spiralling build costs and added requirements such as biodiversity net gain push viability to its limits.

I am painfully aware of the need for more homes, including market and social housing, to be available at a price which is affordable.

Where I am based in the South East, the price of a home, whether to buy or to rent, is inaccessible for many, including key workers such as nurses and teachers. This has consequences for delivering public services, so it was encouraging to hear Labour politicians at their recent party conference pledging to release parts of the green belt.