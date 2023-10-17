The power of affordable housing

Our sector isn’t just about buildings, be that developing new or rejuvenating old, it’s about stimulating economic activity in a multitude of ways, writes Elspeth Mackenzie #UKhousing

Taking a step back allows us to fully comprehend the power of the sector we work in, writes Elspeth Mackenzie #UKhousing

Housing holds paramount importance, not just on a national scale, but within the very fabric of individual lives. It is the embodiment of security, shaping the future and prosperity of families. Having options for individuals to access as their circumstances allow is important, as it enables people to feel that they have agency.

A key factor often overlooked is the wide range of affordable housing choices. These options, from affordable rent to shared ownership, are what helps unlock economic growth. Empowering and providing everyone with a stable home and the opportunity to own a bit of something give people an opportunity to build their lives, and potentially something they can pass on.

Affordable housing transcends the confines of mere shelter; it is the cornerstone of a nation’s economic prosperity. Addressing this fundamental human need isn’t just a social obligation; it’s an economic imperative that sparks growth, creates jobs and nurtures communities.

Being denied a means to fulfil a reasonable aspiration of having a home is corrosive and, at scale, impacts society and individuals. Whether or not residents fully own their homes, the opportunity to have a stake is a powerful concept. It offers not only a sense of protection, but also a valuable asset to pass on to future generations. People invest more than just money in their homes; it’s an emotional investment – a canvas on which they paint their aspirations and dreams. Homes represent not just shelter, but a space where one’s image is created. The emotive nature of this topic is profoundly evident. Working in housing, we see examples daily of the transformative impact of having a home.

Our sector isn’t just about buildings, be that developing new or rejuvenating old, it’s about stimulating economic activity in a multitude of ways. The sector invests in the construction and development of housing projects, creating a significant demand for labour, materials and services, which in turn boosts the wider construction sector, creating jobs and stimulating economic activity. Investments and funding from various sources, including national government grants and private investors, also lead to an influx of capital which fuels further growth. “We strive to work in harmony with local authorities across diverse issues, pooling our resources and expertise for the benefit of the community”

The injection of investment capital also serves to drive other wider social benefits, as much of it comes from pension funds, thereby creating a positive cycle of good beyond the homes it has built.