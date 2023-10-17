The power of affordable housing

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Taking a step back allows us to fully comprehend the power of the sector we work in, writes Elspeth Mackenzie
Affordable housing transcends the confines of mere shelter; it is the cornerstone of a nation’s economic prosperity. Addressing this fundamental human need isn’t just a social obligation; it’s an economic imperative that sparks growth, creates jobs and nurtures communities.
A key factor often overlooked is the wide range of affordable housing choices. These options, from affordable rent to shared ownership, are what helps unlock economic growth. Empowering and providing everyone with a stable home and the opportunity to own a bit of something give people an opportunity to build their lives, and potentially something they can pass on.
Housing holds paramount importance, not just on a national scale, but within the very fabric of individual lives. It is the embodiment of security, shaping the future and prosperity of families. Having options for individuals to access as their circumstances allow is important, as it enables people to feel that they have agency.
Being denied a means to fulfil a reasonable aspiration of having a home is corrosive and, at scale, impacts society and individuals. Whether or not residents fully own their homes, the opportunity to have a stake is a powerful concept. It offers not only a sense of protection, but also a valuable asset to pass on to future generations.
People invest more than just money in their homes; it’s an emotional investment – a canvas on which they paint their aspirations and dreams. Homes represent not just shelter, but a space where one’s image is created. The emotive nature of this topic is profoundly evident. Working in housing, we see examples daily of the transformative impact of having a home.
Our sector isn’t just about buildings, be that developing new or rejuvenating old, it’s about stimulating economic activity in a multitude of ways. The sector invests in the construction and development of housing projects, creating a significant demand for labour, materials and services, which in turn boosts the wider construction sector, creating jobs and stimulating economic activity.
Investments and funding from various sources, including national government grants and private investors, also lead to an influx of capital which fuels further growth.
“We strive to work in harmony with local authorities across diverse issues, pooling our resources and expertise for the benefit of the community”
The injection of investment capital also serves to drive other wider social benefits, as much of it comes from pension funds, thereby creating a positive cycle of good beyond the homes it has built.
A thriving housing sector cultivates a wide array of employment prospects. The construction and management of affordable housing projects generate a plethora of job opportunities, particularly within the construction sector.
As a key industry player, we offer stable and diverse roles, significantly contributing to the economic vigour of our communities.
Social housing providers are at the forefront of improving the efficiency of the housing stock, and this level of demand underpins the development of green businesses, which are creating new employment opportunities.
Affordable housing has far-reaching impacts beyond the physical structures. It nourishes the surrounding business ecosystem. By sourcing goods and services locally, small businesses are bolstered, amplifying social value. Community support extends to local agencies like Citizens Advice, ensuring a symbiotic relationship between housing associations and the community.
Our collaboration with local authorities encompasses a spectrum of contributions; a fundamental aspect of this collaboration is assisting local authorities in addressing the pressing housing needs within their areas. Temporary accommodation often strains their budgets significantly. Therefore, our commitment to housing people from the waiting list and to developing new homes contribute to a council’s ability to manage its resources.
Moreover, our collaboration extends to broader development partnerships. We strive to work in harmony with local authorities across diverse issues, pooling our resources and expertise for the benefit of the community. Through funding initiatives, we’ve supported the employment of domestic violence support workers, creating invaluable resources that serve both our residents and the wider community.
“Our sector isn’t just about buildings, be that developing new or rejuvenating old, it’s about stimulating economic activity in a multitude of ways”
In our approach to lettings, we prioritise responsiveness to individual needs. This includes adapting homes to cater to specific requirements, ensuring individuals can seamlessly transition into properties that meet their unique circumstances.
By facilitating this, we enable residents to find a home that is just right for them or to remain in a community where they have an extensive support network. Our efforts transcend conventional funding streams, showcasing our commitment to holistic community well-being.
Envision a world devoid of affordable housing – a society lacking in vital stability and opportunities. While we may not possess an abundance, what we do have is immensely powerful. This ‘some’ has the transformative ability to enhance lives, invigorate economies and elevate communities. It represents an investment in our shared future – a future where safe, affordable housing is a fundamental right, forming the solid foundation of a flourishing and prosperous society.
So, despite all of the current challenges, let’s not lose sight of this potential, and invest wholeheartedly in a brighter tomorrow for every individual.
Elspeth Mackenzie, chief executive, Thrive Homes
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories