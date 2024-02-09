The power of apprenticeships for the housing sector

Turns out I was applying for the first housing apprenticeship in the North East. Up until 2010, there had never been a traditional apprenticeship in housing with a Chartered Institute of Housing-certified housing qualification available, so the opportunity I’d found myself in was unique.

The apprenticeship lasted 12 months. For the first six, I was given a training plan which saw me move around the different functions of the organisation, such as the customer relationship team and the repairs and maintenance team.

This helped build my understanding of how the organisation worked and how all the roles and teams fit together.