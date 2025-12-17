The pressure is on: Amy Rees on how she will deliver Homes England’s new five-year strategy

New chief executive Amy Rees talks to Eliza Parr about Homes England’s ambitious strategy, the National Housing Bank and moving to one of housing’s most crucial jobs #UKhousing

So how will Homes England change under Ms Rees’ leadership? And what does this mean for the housing sector?

Inside Housing speaks to Ms Rees just hours after she announced Homes England’s new five-year strategic plan last week. The plan, which was published alongside an investment roadmap, sets out how the agency will deliver the biggest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation and unlock billions in new investment.

“But I say to people, ‘I haven’t just plucked that out of the air’… housing matters hugely to this country, to individuals themselves, but also to our economy and how well our communities function.” This means that she and her team need to be “really, really good at what we do”, she states.

But Ms Rees has big plans for Homes England – and she is prepared to field any scepticism. “People who are a bit eyeroll-y about the 1.5 million [homes target] might also be a bit eyeroll-y about us saying we want to be a world-leading housing and regeneration organisation,” she acknowledges.

When Amy Rees was appointed chief executive of Homes England in September, she was by no means a big name in the housing sector. In fact, she had no experience in housing policy or delivery, having spent just under a quarter of a century working in the prison service.

The chief executive calls from one of Homes England’s offices, with the Teams background blurred and periodically switching off her camera to deal with a dodgy internet connection.

Ms Rees began her public sector career as a prison officer at His Majesty’s Prison Lewes in 2001. She was made governor of Brixton Prison in 2008, before rising the ranks to become chief executive of HM Prison and Probation Service in 2022. Earlier this year, she served as interim permanent secretary at the Ministry of Justice, one of Whitehall’s largest departments, before being appointed to Homes England.

As Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, put it when Ms Rees was appointed, she has a “wealth of leadership experience”. But some in the sector may be left wondering: why housing? To this, Ms Rees says that her long career in the prison sector highlighted that a safe home is “literally the foundation of society”.

“I learned very early on in my career that you couldn’t do anything with offenders – I mean help them with probation and their reoffending and basic things like help them with their medical needs – unless they had a home,” she explains.

The housing and justice sectors share some values as both are “mission-driven” with a “public service ethos”, Ms Rees says. But she emphasises one important distinction: the government’s attitude. “I think that the government is really in delivery mode on housing, and that does feel a bit different,” she says. She points to the government’s target to deliver 1.5 million new homes by the end of this parliament, telling any sceptics that “having a very ambitious, very clear delivery target is good news if you work in this industry. It genuinely is”.

Three months into her new role, the chief executive describes it as a “real joy to be in a part of government where people are very wired in and clear on delivery”. She has also been struck by the “maturity of the relationship” between the government and housing sector, from housing associations to construction firms. “In my experience, that doesn’t exist everywhere – it’s a proper, mature conversation,” she adds.

What is Homes England hoping to achieve?

The agency has set out six objectives to be achieved between 2025 and 2030, and said its strategic plan responds to the sector’s consistent calls for “more tailored support, more flexibility, longer-term funding and the ability to support delivery at scale”. The objectives include significantly increasing new housing supply, with a focus on social and affordable housing, unlocking new institutional investment, improving local collaboration with its new regional model, supporting improved design and sustainability, and ensuring homes are safe and secure.

Homes England’s “early analysis” suggests that it will be able to support the delivery of 280,000 new homes over the next five years of the plan, while also unlocking land capable of supporting almost 400,000 homes.

“I learned very early on in my career that you couldn’t do anything with offenders – I mean help them with probation and their reoffending – unless they had a home”

Ms Rees admits that 280,000 is an “ambitious target”. But she is confident that if Homes England reaches this figure, it will have “exceeded” what it needs to contribute to the government’s 1.5 million new homes pledge. “That does fluctuate a bit and it depends, as you can imagine, on the stack of other numbers. But what I can tell you confidently is that if we achieve those numbers, we’ll have done our bit of the 1.5 million plan,” she tells Inside Housing.

How many of those 280,000 homes would be for social rent, or other affordable tenures? Ms Rees will not be drawn on our call to speculate, saying we need to wait for bidding to open for the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) in February. “We will do some more work on that because we’re just beginning to see the pipeline, but I can tell you it will be the majority, so a big chunk of that will come from social and affordable housing.”

Leveraging new investment

Under its objective to deliver the “biggest increase in social and affordable housing in a generation”, Homes England has highlighted the importance of bringing in new investment to the sector, alongside £27bn of grant funding via the SAHP.

Ms Rees recognises that “there will never be enough grant” to achieve this. This leads our conversation to the new National Housing Bank, which will launch in April with £16bn of funding. The bank has the potential to unlock over £50bn of additional private capital and will “lead a step change” in the way projects are financed, according to Homes England.

“We’ve got access to up to £46bn, which is a really good sum of money when you add up all the different bits – the bank and the NHDF [National Housing Delivery Fund] etc – but we know that the grant element of that will never be quite enough and that is the point of the bank,” Ms Rees says. Drawing on the “full range of products out there” will be crucial for closing viability gaps, she adds.

“What we’re trying to say is, ‘Look, we’re going to have to go for financial models where you layer up the money.’ There might be some grant at the bottom of it, but then we need to look at low-interest loans, guarantees, equities – the full range of what the bank will offer to try and stack up the deal,” she explains.

She encourages housing providers to “try and be more innovative” in their financing, working closely with Homes England, which she stresses is “not a commercial high street bank”. “We should have a look at their debt and assets that they have already [and see] what can we do with that because most of them are quite asset-rich.”

Simon Century, chief investment officer at Homes England, recently said the bank’s £16bn will be split roughly into thirds between equity, debt and guarantees.

The investment roadmap also revealed that the agency is exploring the development of an affordable housing acquisition guarantee. This would establish new ownership vehicles to buy and operate existing stock and Section 106 homes for tenures including shared ownership, general needs and temporary accommodation.