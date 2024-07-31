The private housing sector will never deliver for disabled people without government intervention

Growth has been the mantra of this new Labour government. But for all the talk of change, Labour’s housing policy seems to take much from the previous Conservative government. It fails to be bold and legislate for a more equitable society for disabled people, all while prioritising the demands of big corporate developers.

No matter who you are, where you come from or your background, we all deserve a warm, safe, affordable home. Housing the 16 million disabled people in the UK is only getting harder, with one in five disabled people in social housing experiencing an unmet need.